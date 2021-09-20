Virginia Fonseca announces her father’s death: ‘I will love him forever’

Virginia Fonseca announced on social networks that his father, Mário Ferrão, died at the age of 72 this Sunday (19).

In July, the influencer’s father was hospitalized for two months with pneumonia, but had to be hospitalized on September 14th.

“It is with great regret and pain that I come to inform you of my father’s death. I will love him forever and I know he will be in my heart forever! May he rest in peace and may God have him,” Virginia said.

The influencer also said that she will be absent from social media because of the loss of her father and vented about hate messages she has been receiving.

“How it hurts! It hurts a lot! I’ve never lost anyone close to me and I’m groundless. I wanted to be the most anonymous person in the world, I’m having to read some messages that hurt me a lot. Thank you for all the loving messages, but at this moment the pain prevails, it hurts. “For those who are making fun of and playing with the situation, may God work in your life, may he remove this feeling of hatred, because it must be horrible to feel that”, said Virgínia.

