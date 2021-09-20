Virginia Fonseca laments her father’s death at age 72: ‘I’ll love you forever’ | famous

The digital influencer Virginia Fonseca reported the death of his father, Mário Ferrão, aged 72, this Sunday, 9/19. He was hospitalized for two months and was even discharged, but was hospitalized again last week.
Virginia deeply regretted the loss and announced that she will be away from the networks for a few days. She exchanged her profile picture for a black background to record her grief.
The announcement was made in the stories of the content creator. Check it out in full!
Virginia Fonseca mourns her father’s death — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
At the feed, Virginia paid homage to Mario: “I’ll love you forever, Dad! Forever! Rest in peace, I know you’re beside God, looking out for us ❤️ Thank you for everything you’ve done for me. present forever in my heart!”
“It hasn’t hit me yet that I’ll never talk to you again, I’ll never play with you again, I’ll never kiss you, hug you and run away and tell you all the wonderful things that have been happening in my life, but I know you are up there taking care of everything. Thank you for our 22 years together ❤️.”
the countryman Joe Felipe, married to the influencer, also lamented the departure of his father-in-law: “Much strength, my love 💔🙏🏼”. Famous friends from Virginia left messages of support for the family.
Famous people send messages of support to Virginia Fonseca — Photo: Instagram Reproduction
