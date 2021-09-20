Virginia Fonseca’s father dies at age 72 after two months in hospital

Died this Sunday (19), aged 72, Virginia Fonseca’s father. Mario Serrão he had been admitted to the hospital since July 19, due to acute pneumonia. There is still not much information about the complication that caused his death, but it was the influencer who confirmed the news.

“It is with great regret and pain that I come to inform you of my father’s death. I will love him forever and I know he will be in my heart forever. May he rest in peace and may God have him,” he wrote Virginia on your Instagram. the wife of Joe Felipe did not publish anything else on their social networks after the news.

Virginia Fonseca’s father had been hospitalized since July

Virginia Fonseca he followed his father in the hospital throughout these months of hospitalization and even became criticized for exposing too much of the father’s health status on their social networks without much ceremony. After the criticism, the blonde started to talk less about her patriarch’s situation.

at the time Mario Serrão was hospitalized, Virginia was already realizing that there was something wrong with her father because he just wanted to eat soup. “When I got there, I found him in a situation that made me very sad, angry, because I can’t understand why he doesn’t want to eat since we have conditions and he can do whatever he wants,” he said at the time.

“I went to kiss him on the forehead when I noticed he was very hot. I took the temperature and he had a fever. At the same time, I said that I needed to intervene and take him to the hospital”, he explained. “When he got there, his pressure was 7/3 and they said he would need to stay in the ICU because he has acute pneumonia. That’s why yesterday I was missing, because I was very bad. He’s fine, he’s lucid, but keep praying for him”, asked the influencer in July.

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. There are lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!