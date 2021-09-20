Volcano in the Canary Islands: the impressive images of the eruption in the Cumbre Vieja Park

5 hours ago

After several days of unrest, a volcano located on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands (Spain), erupted on Sunday (19/09) at 3:12 pm local time.

According to local media, a massive explosion was recorded in the area, followed by a huge column of smoke and the expulsion of pyroclasts (fragments of solid rock spewed out during a volcano eruption).

Credit, Reuters

Credit, Getty Images

Credit, Getty Images

Although the area around the volcano—the Cumbre Vieja National Park—is not very populated, authorities have begun preventive evacuation of people with reduced mobility in nearby towns. The number of homeless people is estimated to reach 10,000.

The phenomenon comes after unusual seismic activity began on Saturday, September 11, with a series of aftershocks that anticipated the volcanic crisis.

This situation prompted authorities to issue an alert.

The president of the regional government of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, asked the population to “do not go near” the place.

For its part, the government of La Palma requested, through its Twitter account, “extreme precautions” in the area of ​​the eruption to avoid unnecessary risks.

Credit, Reuters

Credit, Getty Images

According to Radio Televisión Canaria (RTVC), the Mayor of La Palma, Mariano Hernández Zapata, said that so far no person has been affected.

He also said the volcano is believed to have five vents of which “at least two of them emanate a lot of magma”.

Credit, Reuters

Credit, Reuters

The president of the Spanish government (a position equivalent to the prime minister), Pedro Sánchez, announced that he is going to the Canary Islands to “see first hand” the situation, suspending his trip to the USA, where he would participate in the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) , whose opening, which traditionally belongs to Brazil, takes place this Tuesday (21/9).

It is the first time that there has been volcanic activity in La Palma since the eruption of Teneguía in 1971, which left two people dead, thousands homeless and damage to plantations.