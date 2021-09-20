Volcano in the Canary Islands: the impressive images of the eruption in the Cumbre Vieja Park

After several days of unrest, a volcano located on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands (Spain), erupted on Sunday (19/09) at 3:12 pm local time.

According to local media, a massive explosion was recorded in the area, followed by a huge column of smoke and the expulsion of pyroclasts (fragments of solid rock spewed out during a volcano eruption).

Although the area around the volcano—the Cumbre Vieja National Park—is not very populated, authorities have begun preventive evacuation of people with reduced mobility in nearby towns. The number of homeless people is estimated to reach 10,000.

The phenomenon comes after unusual seismic activity began on Saturday, September 11, with a series of aftershocks that anticipated the volcanic crisis.