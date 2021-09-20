Volcano lava in the Canary Islands causes houses to explode

by

The eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja park on the Canary Islands, located off the west coast of Morocco, has destroyed homes and displaced some 5,000 people in the region, 500 of them tourists.

Those responsible for the operation say that it will no longer be necessary to remove people from the site, which, fortunately, there are no records of deaths.

Credit: Reproduction/TwitterVolcano in the Canary Islands erupts, destroys homes and leaves thousands homeless

The volcano erupted this Sunday, 19. The lava took homes and forests. The molten rock flowed towards the Atlantic Ocean.

There were rumors that the eruption could cause a tsunami in Brazil. The risk, however, was considered remote by experts.

Videos published on social networks give a dimension of the environmental disaster caused in the region. Check out:

Can volcano eruption in the Canary Islands cause tsunami in Brazil?

The chances of the volcano’s eruption impacting the Brazilian coast are remote. According to experts, this would only happen if the volcano collapsed.

According to Agência Brasil, a study by North American researcher George Pararas-Carayannis, president of the Tsunami Society International, stated that this type of collapse is “extremely rare and has never occurred in recorded history”.

Furthermore, he stated that recent studies predicting the generation of tsunamis from the Cumbre Vieja eruption were based on incorrect assumptions.