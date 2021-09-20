Waiting for a 1-point rise in the Selic this week, the market raises its projection for interest rates in 2021 and 2022

SAO PAULO – In a week of decision by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), the financial market again raised, for the third time in a row, its projections for the Selic rate at the end of 2021 and 2022. This is what the Focus report shows, released by the Central Bank this Monday morning (20).

Faced with strong inflationary pressure, economists consulted by the monetary authority now estimate an interest rate of 8.25% in December this year, above the 8.00% previously expected. For 2022, expectations also worsened, from 8.00% to 8.50% per year.

This week, the Copom meets to decide the direction of the basic interest rate in the country. The expectation, according to Focus, is an increase of 1 percentage point, to 6.25% per year, as expected in the last survey. At the October meeting, projections continue to point to a new high of the same magnitude, taking the Selic rate to 7.25% per year.

In the wake of highs, estimates for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) were revised upwards for the 24th week – this time, from 8.00% to 8.35%. There was also a rise in betting for 2022, from 4.03% to 4.10%, in the ninth consecutive week of elevation.

Regarding the performance of the Brazilian economy, Focus points to 5.04% growth in the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, in line with expectations last week. For 2022, expectations are for expansion of 1.63% in activity, below the 1.72% previously expected.

Finally, in the exchange rate, economists maintained their expectations for the dollar in December this year, traded at R$ 5.20, but raised their bets for the US currency to R$ 5.20 from R$ 5.23 to end of 2022.

