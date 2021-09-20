‘Welcome to the second space age’ says SpaceX mission director after successful landing | Innovation

“Welcome to the second space age,” said SpaceX Inspiration4 mission director Todd Ericson at a press conference following the capsule’s successful landing last Saturday. The mission was the first to enter Earth orbit with a crew without professional astronauts.

The Dragon capsule traveled farther than the International Space Station (ISS), at an orbit of 575 kilometers in altitude, and circled the planet more than 15 times each day.

Now, “space travel will be much more accessible to ordinary men and women,” Ericson added.

The landing marked the third time that Elon Musk’s company has taken and returned people to space, following the return of two NASA missions, one in August 2020 and the other in May this year. Both brought astronauts who were on the ISS.

There was only one small issue during the flight, with the capsule cleaning system, but that was quickly resolved, the director said, without giving further details.

SpaceX envisions other space tourism flights, including one in January 2022, which is expected to transport three businessmen to the ISS.

“The best trip of my life!” tweeted crew member Sian Proctor after disembarking from the capsule.

Billionaire Jared Isaacman, 38, who paid SpaceX tens of millions of dollars, offered the other three places to strangers: Sian, a 51-year-old teacher; Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old nurse; and Chris Sembroski, 42, a veteran of the United States Air Force.

The four passengers trained for just 6 months for the trip, while the astronauts spend years preparing. Once in orbit, they had data such as heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen saturation and cognitive abilities collected, which should help to better understand the effect of the spatial environment on beginners.

The team also enjoyed the view through a new observation dome installed on Dragon, got to chat with actor Tom Cruise and children, ate pizza and reveled in the weightlessness.

The mission also raised funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Tennessee, where Hayley Arceneaux works and was treated for cancer as a child.

