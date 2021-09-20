Wesley’s Wife Lied Her Age to Skip the Vaccination Line

Health workers say that digital influencer and wife of singer Wesley Safadão, Thyane Dantas, lied her age during her vaccination against Covid-19. The immunization took place in Fortaleza, Ceará.

According to the registrar at the vaccination site and the vaccine applicator, Thyane claimed to be 31 years old during the vaccination stages, but in fact she was 30. She did not hand over identification documents.

Thyane was not scheduled to receive the immunization and the day of application was for people aged 32 and over. At the time the subject came up, Safadão and his wife said that there were no irregularities and that she had received a dose of xepa. However, the city said that there were no doses of xepa at the time of immunization. After that, Wesley Safadão’s team stated that the singer and the woman will not take a stand on the matter.

An inquiry was opened to investigate irregularities in Thyane’s vaccination. The investigation was completed by the municipality’s municipal health department. According to the folder, there were irregularities in the actions of three employees of the municipal power, a public servant and two outsourced employees.

The secretariat also says that internal investigations point to a possible crime of passive corruption by three employees of the city of Fortaleza. The decision was signed by the municipal secretary of Health, Ana Estela Leite, and published in the Official Gazette of the Municipality on 6 September.

A Disciplinary Administrative Proceeding (PAD) will be opened against a female servant. The other two involved are part of an outsourced company, Grupo Servnac, which requested access to the investigation in order to have subsidies to “decide the appropriate measures to be taken”. Report from Veja SP.