What foods help to fight depression? Doctor indicates 5 options

Check out the TOP 5 of the nutritionist below:
5. Lemon and orange
Lemon and orange are fruits rich in vitamin C, which has an antioxidant action. According to the expert, lemon can also help reduce salt intake and also improve digestion.
4. Chickpea
Chickpeas are rich in folic acid, a fundamental substance in the production of serotonin. This ingredient can be prepared in several ways: stew, it is an excellent substitute for beans; it is also the protagonist of salads, pastas and side dishes.
3. Spinach
Dark green leaves are a source of iron, a very important nutrient for the production of serotonin. They also have fiber, which helps with bowel function. Spinach is an example of a dark green leaf, as are kale, arugula, watercress…
2. Oilseeds
Oilseeds make the list mainly because of zinc. But the vitamins B and D present in nuts also ensure the protection of neurons.
1. Chocolate 70%
Chocolate has a substance that makes us happy. However, chocolate with 70% cocoa (or more), in addition to giving pleasure, has health benefits. It helps with sleep quality and brain enjoyment.