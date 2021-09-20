What foods help to fight depression? Doctor indicates 5 options

Check out the TOP 5 of the nutritionist below:

5. Lemon and orange

Lemon and orange are fruits rich in vitamin C, which has an antioxidant action. According to the expert, lemon can also help reduce salt intake and also improve digestion.

Lemon and orange: rich in vitamin C (Photo: Reproduction/Envato Elements)

4. Chickpea

Chickpeas are rich in folic acid, a fundamental substance in the production of serotonin. This ingredient can be prepared in several ways: stew, it is an excellent substitute for beans; it is also the protagonist of salads, pastas and side dishes.

Grains contribute to the proper functioning of the brain (Photo: Reproduction/Envato Elements)

3. Spinach

Dark green leaves are a source of iron, a very important nutrient for the production of serotonin. They also have fiber, which helps with bowel function. Spinach is an example of a dark green leaf, as are kale, arugula, watercress…

2. Oilseeds

Oilseeds make the list mainly because of zinc. But the vitamins B and D present in nuts also ensure the protection of neurons.

Oilseeds should be consumed in moderation (Photo: Reproduction/Envato Elements)

1. Chocolate 70%

Chocolate has a substance that makes us happy. However, chocolate with 70% cocoa (or more), in addition to giving pleasure, has health benefits. It helps with sleep quality and brain enjoyment.

Chocolate 70% brings health benefits (Photo: Reproduction/Envato Elements)

