What functions does a Smart TV have?

Currently, the market is full of options for Smart TVs for purchase and they range from the size, which can reach 85 inches, to functions and technologies that are embedded, with support for playback at increasingly higher resolutions, rate of high update, more realistic audio quality, system full of differentials, among others.

The functionalities of a smart TV are also not few and, depending on the model in view, the user can enjoy much more than simply watching movies and series on Netflix or listening to music on your favorite streaming service. Besides, of course, being able to watch broadcast or pay TV programming, there are several advantages to buying a Smart TV, and Canaltech has prepared some of them for you.

Growing number of streaming apps

(Image: Matheus Bigogno/Canaltech)

The most popular feature of a Smart TV is undoubtedly the ability to watch movies, series, documentaries or videos on demand. For this, the user has an ever-increasing range of services available for download.

In Brazil, for example, the most common platforms are Globoplay, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and, one of the latest launched, Star Plus — which also belongs to “Casa do Mickey ”.

For those who are closer to listening to music, especially while performing everyday tasks, the options are also diverse, with applications like Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music and Amazon Music, for example.

Mirror cell phone screen on TV

But what if you want to view some content that’s stored on your phone on a bigger screen? This is another advantage offered by smart TVs. Whether viewing photos, videos or any other content that is saved in the smartphone’s memory, it only takes a few taps on the phone — and the same Wi-Fi connection on both devices — to transfer the entire display from the small screen to the big screen.

A great advantage of mirroring the cell phone screen to TV, for example, is taking advantage of streaming content from applications that have not yet arrived on the Smart TV store, but which are already available in the Play Store or App Store.

Participate in video calls

As said, the functions go well beyond watching your favorite series or movie and some models even support running video calling applications. That way, you can attend meetings at work or talk to your loved ones and see them on a much larger screen.

This feature became so interesting, especially during the new coronavirus pandemic, that TCL — one of the most popular manufacturers in the Smart TV segment — launched a dedicated Full HD resolution webcam model especially for use on Google TV devices.

Gambling is also a possibility on Smart TVs

(Image: Jan Vašek/Pixabay )

It is a mistake to think that the list of apps available for Smart TVs is restricted to streaming services. With them, users have access to virtually any app available for mobile phones — especially if we’re talking about a model with Android TV.

With this, it is even possible to download popular games from the Play Store and have fun on a screen much larger than the one on your cell phone. In some cases, it is even possible to connect a dedicated gaming controller and take full advantage of the function. If your TV doesn’t have games directly in the store, the screen mirroring function mentioned above comes in handy again.

Connect Bluetooth devices

Another advantage is the option to connect Bluetooth devices to the TV and enjoy completely wireless content playback. The options are also numerous and, to highlight some, it is possible to use external speakers, for a surround audio experience, for example, or even remote controls with more command options.

And, for those who like to play games on smart TVs, why not connect a gaming controller too? This is another possibility that makes the devices even more complete.

Browse social networks

(Image: Nicolas J Leclercq/Unsplash)

With the huge amount of apps available on online stores, it is clear that social networks could not be missing. This is another feature that is also available on Smart TVs and that few actually use.

Despite not having a navigation as intuitive and simple as on a cell phone or on a computer, it is also possible to use the TV to access Facebook or Twitter, for example. It’s something that most likely won’t use but it’s good to know it’s available there, which led Samsung to produce its The Sero line, which rotates vertically to display cell phone content to the fullest extent possible.

voice control

Finally, the Smart TV market has also started to rely, in recent years, on several models that support voice commands. This way, browsing between the functions available on the TV is even easier, especially if you don’t want to waste time manually searching for apps.

A simple voice command to Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, for example, is enough to open Netflix or even search for a series in its catalogue.

Some models of smart TVs have a dedicated button on the remote to activate the option and others even have built-in microphones to trigger the assistant without having to touch anything. But in cases where none of the options are available, you can even connect to devices like Amazon Echo or Google Nest to enjoy the benefits of voice command control.