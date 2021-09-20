What is the risk of a tsunami hitting the Brazilian coast after a volcano erupts in the Canary Islands?

Spanish government changed alert level of Cumbre Vieja, located in La Palma, from yellow to orange; giant wave possibilities are still very low

The yellow alert issued by the Spanish government to Cumbre Vieja, located in the Canary Islands, at the beginning of last week, after the volcano gave its first signs of activity in more than 50 years, raised an alert among Brazilians to the possibility of a tsunami reach the Latin country. The conversation surrounding the phenomenon is largely based on scientific analyzes of a 2002 study by the Institute of Geophysics and Planetary Physics at the University of California. The document, signed by researchers Steven N. Ward and Simon Day, projected that a large-scale explosion capable of causing a lateral collapse in the walls of the Cumbre Vieja could knock more than 500 km³ of debris into the water and generate a tsunami capable of affecting Africa West, the coast of the United Kingdom, cross the entire Atlantic Ocean and cause a sequence of waves up to 25 meters high on the coasts of North and South America, which would affect Brazil.

In the “worst scenario” analyzed by the researchers, a giant wave generated by the volcano’s collapse would reach other islands in the region in less than 10 minutes, reach the coast of Africa in an hour and the Americas in about six hours, reaching the United States 9 hours after the explosion. For that, however, it would be necessary an explosion of high proportions that was strong enough to destroy the island of La Palma, which has more than 85,000 inhabitants. The possibility of something like this happening at the moment is very low. The eruption that began this Sunday, 19, caused the lava to advance along some roads in La Palma, but so far it has blocked only a few roads and has led to the removal of people with low mobility from seven different areas of the island. The Scientific Commission of the Special Plan for Civil Protection and Attention to Emergencies Due to Volcanic Risk (Pevolca), responsible for monitoring seismic events and communicating them to the government and the population, raised the volcano’s alert level from yellow to orange.

The previous level signaled an increase in seismicity with gas emissions and a possible eruption without any risk to the population. The current one recognizes that there is an eruption, but still considers that it poses no risk to the island’s residents. The last level of local alert is red, which denounces risks to humans, local homes and the environment. If the Pevolca thermometer turns red, the government of the Canary Islands is expected to begin the full evacuation of thousands of residents in the region, but the current tone of the communiqués sent by the agencies tries to promote calm. According to the Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Program, the last major eruption of Cumbre Vieja before the one recorded this Sunday occurred in 1971. At that time, no tsunami was recorded off the Brazilian coast. In an excerpt from the study itself, the researchers claim that “dozens” of volcano collapses have occurred in the last million years, making the possibility of an occurrence of the type extremely rare. The last tsunami caused by the collapse of a volcano occurred in December 2018, when the Anak Krakatau lost more than two-thirds of its volume and created a giant wave in the Sunda Strait, a region that links the Sea of ​​Java to the Indian Ocean. At the time, more than 400 people died in Indonesia.