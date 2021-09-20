what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Monday By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – After closing last Friday at a low of 2.07%, at 111,439 points, it opened lower and fell 2.08% near 9:15 am this Monday (20), while the dollar rose 0.84%, at R$5.3420.

Risk-averse international markets this Monday, with fears of default by Chinese developer Evergrande (OTC:) on Thursday, in addition to the week of monetary policy meeting of the (Fed). In the US, the 100 futures retreated 1.42%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.78% and 1.54%, respectively. The , the main Brazilian ETF traded abroad, fell 3.24% in the American pre-market.

This Sunday, Brazil registered 244 new deaths from Covid-19, which took the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 590,752, informed the Ministry of Health. advancing to 21,239,783.

ONS concluded the study on the return of daylight saving time, which was discussed as a relief in energy consumption in a crisis situation. However, the entity came to the conclusion that the measure has a neutral impact on reducing energy use, since it only shifts the time of greatest consumption.

Fears that the water crisis could lead to power shortages gained momentum with a blackout in 70 cities in Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais over the weekend. According to the National System Operator (ONS), at 9:21 pm on Saturday there was a total shutdown of the Rocha Leão (RJ) substation, which was only normalized at 10:32 pm. Despite still investigating what happened, the ONS said that the incident is not related to the water crisis in the country.

To the newspaper O Globo, Renato Queiroz, from the Economics group at UFRJ, said that considering the blackout conditions, there is no evidence that it was a generation problem, but that the system may be fragile. Queiroz claims that the crisis could make ONS ask distributors to postpone maintenance to prevent the system from functioning and that this could generate more stress on the networks.

News of the day

Soy – Chinese imports from Brazil increased 10.9% in August compared to the same month in 2020, customs data showed. China took 9.04 million tonnes of oilseed from Brazil in August, compared to 8.15 million tonnes in 2020.

OPEC – OPEC and its allies will try to keep oil prices at $70 a barrel in the first quarter of 2022, Iraq’s oil minister said Sunday, adding that the group must comply with its current production agreement when it meets in October “if prices remain stable”.

Concession – The government decided to accelerate the privatization process of the Santos Dumont airports, in Rio de Janeiro, and Congonhas, in São Paulo, according to Globo. The expectation is that the auctions will take place in April 2022. The concessions should require an investment of R$7 billion over a period of 30 years.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson; Reception offered by the Permanent Representative of Brazil to the United Nations.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the Executive Secretary, Marcelo Guaranys; Meeting with the Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal;

Campos Neto – Participates, via videoconference, in a meeting of the Central Bank Governance Group, promoted by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

corporate news

Course (SA:) – Logistics company Rumo plans to invest between R$9 billion and R$11 billion in the construction of a railroad to connect the Rondonópolis road-rail terminal to Lucas do Rio Verde, in an important grain and oilseed production area in Mato Grosso.

Copel (SA:) – Electric Copel approved the first payment of regular earnings for the year 2021 in the total gross amount of R$ 1.437 billion, to be paid on November 30th. Of the total, R$ 1.197 billion refer to interim dividends and the remainder to interest on equity (JCP).

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras declared Excelerate Energy the winner in the process of leasing the LNG Regasification Terminal in Bahia (TR-BA), and said it will now move to the resources phase in the process, according to a circular published on the company’s website.

Embraer (SA:) – Embraer signed a long-term service agreement with Alliance Airlines to support the airline’s E190 jet fleet. The contract covers more than 300 serviceable components and includes both materials and technical management services, with support from Embraer’s Asia Pacific facility in Singapore, the company said.

CCR (SA:) – On CCR’s highways, total traffic rose 9.4% between September 10 and 16 this year, compared to the same period last year. Without the ViaSul and ViaCosteira concessionaire, the increase was 0.9%. In the accumulated result for the year up to September 16, the movement increased by 16% (consolidated) and 10.5% (without ViaSul and Via Costeira).

Braskem (SA:) – Without a firm proposal to acquire its shares in Braskem, Novonor (ex-Odebrecht) is today presenting a plan to creditors to sell its shares in B3 (SA:), the São Paulo stock exchange, according to Valor Econômico.

IRB Brazil (SA:) – The Board of Directors of IRB Brasil RE approved the election of Raphael Afonso Godinho de Carvalho as the company’s new CEO. The executive will take office on October 1st, with a term unified with the other members of the Company’s Statutory Board until July 2nd, 2023.

American (SA:) – Cade approved the purchase of Hortifruti/Natural da Terra by Americanas without any restrictions, according to a column by Lauro Gomes in O Globo. The operation was R$ 2.1 billion.

BTG Pactual (SA:) – BTG Pactual will offer its clients the possibility of investing directly in cryptocurrencies, according to O Estado de S. Paulo. In October, the Mynt platform will be launched, which will be coupled with BTG Digital.

Magazine Luiza (SA:) – Magalu reached 100,000 sellers. About 40% of this total are the so-called Magalu Partners, small and medium-sized retailers across the country, until then fully analogue, who joined the company’s platform after the covid-19 pandemic began.