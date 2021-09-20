WhatsApp starts to stop working on several phones, check which ones

In November, several cell phone models considered to be outdated will no longer access the WhatsApp instant messaging application. According to experts, there is not much you can do, if your cell phone is on the list, you will either have to change the messaging application, or you will have to change cell phone.

The measure was announced by the company itself, and includes Android and iOS (operating system for Apple cell phones), which according to WhatsApp itself, these outdated devices will not be compatible with the new features of the messenger.

Cell phones that no longer run WhatsApp

Thus, cell phones that have Android operating system up to 4.0.4 and Apple cell phones with iOS 9 or less will no longer have access to WhatsApp in November. Devices that ran WhatsApp will normally be those with an operating system equal to or greater than:

Android 4.1 and later;

iPhones that have iOS 10 or later;

Devices with KaiOS 2.5.1 or later versions, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

Cell phones that will no longer have WhatsApp

Check out the list of cell phones that will no longer have access to WhatsApp as of November:

apple – iPhone SE, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6s Plus

Samsung – Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2

LG – LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q

ZTE – ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo

Huawey – Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2

Sony – Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L and Xperia Arc S

other devices – Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.

New WhatsApp update generates controversy

A new update came to WhatsApp that generated a lot of controversy this week, the update concerns the update of the color palette that ended up changing the application’s interface with new shades of green.

However, despite the update having displeased some of the application’s users, this update was already planned to join WhatsApp. However, despite the update having already been announced, there was no scheduled date for when the new change would be implemented, which ended up occurring this last Thursday (16).

In addition, a new function that is being tested by WhatsApp is the possibility of send images as stickers on the messenger. The information is from the WABetaInfo. The function will allow you to easily convert an image into a sticker, something that even today requires the use of third-party applications.