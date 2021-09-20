where to watch, game schedule, probable lineups, refereeing

Rubro-Negro plays at home against Grêmio this Sunday (19) for the 21st round of the Brasileirão Serie A. This match is very important for Grêmio, which is in a complicated situation in the table.

Flamengo won Grêmio twice in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and the last game was very heated. The team from Rio is 3rd in the table with 34 points, however, with three games in hand. There are already 10 matches that Tricolor dos Pampas does not beat Flamengo, being Flamengo’s 8 victories and only two draws.

Grêmio, on the other hand, is in the Relegation Zone in 18th place with just 19 points. The team led by the former coach of the Seleção, Luiz Felipe Scolari, needs to react if it wants to stay alive in the competition and not be relegated.

Where to watch Flamengo and Grêmio

The match between Flamengo x Grêmio will be broadcast by SporTV and Premiere FC.

Probable escalations

Flamengo

On Wednesday (22) Flamengo will have an important game in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores against Barcelona de Guayaquil at Maracanã. So there is the possibility that Renato Gaucho will save some players. On the other hand, the Rubro-Negro team continues without striker Bruno Henrique, midfielders Diego Ribas and De Arrascaeta and left-back Filipe Luís, all in the medical department.

The probable line-up of coach Renato Gaúcho for this match is:

Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Gustavo Henrique and Renê; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro, Vitinho and Michael; Gabigol.

Guild

The team led by Felipão should come with full force against Flamengo in an attempt to get out of the suffocation of Z-4. However, the experienced coach will be without Douglas Costa and Geromel, who are injured. A novelty in this team are the squads of Ruan, Alisson, Thiago Santos, Vanderson and Jean Pyerre, who did not play against Flamengo in the two defeats suffered by Tricolor dos Pampas.

The likely lineup of Felipão, therefore, is as follows:

Gabriel Chapecó; Vanderson, Ruan, Rodrigues and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Villasanti, Campaz, Alisson and Ferreira; Borja.

Arbitration

The main refereeing trio is formed by Bahians, and the referee will be Marielson Alves Silva and his assistants Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos and Elicarlos Franco de Oliveira. The video referee will be Braulio da Silva Machado.