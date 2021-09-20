which team was better? See ideal lineup and give your opinion

What is not lacking in European football is rivalry. Barcelona x Real Madrid, Liverpool x Manchester United, Inter Milan x Milan… there are many classics present in the main leagues of the Old Continent. That’s why the ESPN.com.br created the “Historical Times”.

With a 2021/22 season full of classics in Europe, we will take advantage of the dates of some of the main ones to put forward teams that made history and have the rivalry in common with each other. And for that, we want your opinion.

For each “Historical Teams”, you will be able to vote for the team you consider the best. Of course, the proposal has no scientific validity, but rather the intention to bring him to this game that involves clubs and carat players.

For this weekend, play promise in Italy: this Sunday (19), starting at 3:45 pm and broadcast LIVE by ESPN on Star+, youth and Milan face off at Allianz Stadium, for the fourth round of the Italian Championship.

For this occasion, we have chosen the teams from Juve and Milan that won the title for the last time: the Turin team champion in 2019/20 and the Milan team, winner in the 2010/11 season.

Youth 2019/20

With an incredible 34 wins in 52 games, the 2019/20 Juventus season made history. Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, absolute top scorer with 37 goals (31 only in Italian), the Turin team won the national league for the ninth consecutive time, an absolute record in the country. In addition to CR7, Maurizio Sarri’s team included the Argentinian duo Dybala and Higuaín, who together scored 19 goals in Serie A.

Despite establishing a dynasty in the Italian Championship, Juventus was not successful in other matches. She was runner-up in the Italian Cup, runner-up in the Italian Super Cup and eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The Juventus champion team consisted of: Szczesny, Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci and Alex Sandro; Pjanić, Bentancur and Matuidi; Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo and Higuaín.

Milan 2010/11

After seven years of fasting, Milan won again the Italian in the 2010/11 season. With 82 points, 24 wins, 10 draws and only 4 defeats, Massimiliano Allegri’s team was the most regular and had the leading role of Ibrahimovic, Robinho and Alexandre Pato, who, even away for a long time due to injury, kept their good performance. average of goals. Milan’s Brazilian legion still had Thiago Silva, absolute titleholder, and Ronaldinho Gaúcho, who was barred by the coach and opted for the Flamengo at the end of the season.

Another decisive name in the season for winning the 18th scudetto was Seedorf. With his usual class, the athlete took over the midfield and is one of the most remembered characters of that campaign.

Despite the beautiful campaign in the league, Milan was eliminated in the last 16 of the Champions League and lost in the semis of the Italian Cup. However, that squad went down in history when they left Inter Milan behind and won the championship.

Milan’s main team had: Abbiati, Abate, Nesta, Thiago Silva and Antonini; Van Bommel, Gattuso, Seedorf and Kevin-Prince Boateng; Robinho and Ibrahimovic.





The commentator of Disney Channels Leonardo Bertozzi also got into the spirit of the “Historical Times” and named the best team with 22 starters from Juventus and Milan. See the video above!