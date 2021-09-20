While Health does not clarify, we will continue vaccinating adolescents, says FNP

Nineteen states and the Federal District maintained the vaccination of adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, despite the suspension recommended by the Ministry of Health. The ministry’s decision goes against what had been established by the National Immunization Plan: that the population under 18 years would start receiving the first dose of Pfizer in mid-September.

The hypothesis of a correlation between the death of a 16-year-old girl and the Pfizer vaccine was discarded by the investigation of a team of 70 doctors.

Given this scenario, the president of the National Front of Mayors and Mayor of Aracaju, Edvaldo Nogueira, stated that he will continue with the adolescent vaccination schedule, as he “does not see a clear reason” for the strike decision. “I think this policy should continue. It is not very clear why the Ministry of Health actually changed its mind”, he declared.

Edvaldo defends that the Ministry is able to resume a unity in the speech to fine-tune its decision-making with governors and mayors. “There is nothing to justify this decision, if there is, it was necessary for the Ministry to explain in a didactic, correct way what really happened. That’s why there is this dubiousness.”

Aracajú last week vaccinated 17 year olds and will follow the campaign for people aged 16 from this Monday (20th). “As long as there is no objective clarification, we will continue to do what was being programmed, hoping that the ministry [da Saúde] distribute the necessary vaccines for us to continue the vaccination in Brazil.”

Also according to the mayor, in several meetings he held with the Ministry, he asked for “more clarity in the information”. “Especially for us who are on the edge. The mayors of Brazil are the ones who carry out the vaccination, they are the ones who face problems and difficulties on a daily basis.”

Edvaldo said that it would be possible, yes, to rethink the campaign, but for that it is necessary to understand what, in fact, motivated this change of route. “Obviously, if the Ministry issues a note, an opinion, discusses, calls the Conass, the Conasems, the mayors and the governors, sits at a table and effectively explains what is happening, then we can change the campaign, if it’s necessary.”