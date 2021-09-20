Why is the risk of tsunami in Brazil low after a volcano becomes active in the Canary Islands

43 minutes ago

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Volcano erupted on Sunday in the Canary Islands, but eruptive activity has so far only caused material damage in the region

After days under close observation by the public and specialists, the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in La Palma, in the Canary Islands (Spain), erupted on Sunday (19/9), releasing lava into the air and forcing the evacuation of nearby residents and animals. .

The volcano’s eruption had raised concern on this side of the Atlantic, amid fears that volcanic activity could trigger tsunamis off the Brazilian coast.

This risk, however, is extremely remote, as geologists have explained.

On Facebook, the Brazilian Seismographic Network (RSBR), which monitors this type of activity, highlighted that, even after the eruptive action in La Palma, “the risk for Brazil remains very low” and that there is no tsunami warning .

The origin of this concern, according to geologist Marcelo Assumpção, a professor at the Institute of Astronomy, Geophysics and Atmospheric Sciences at USP and a member of the RSBR, comes from studies of about three decades ago, “when a work by American geologists was published on the possibility of a collapse of a part of the island (of La Palma) causing a tsunami in Brazil”.

But even then, he said on RSBR’s Twitter, “the conclusion was that the likelihood that the landslide was large enough to trigger a dangerous tsunami was very small.” For a tsunami of this origin to reach Brazil, the volcanic activity would have to be “exceptional to bring down a part of the island causing a gigantic landslide towards the sea”, he added. This is not the case so far.

As reported by Agência Brasil, studies by American researcher George Pararas-Carayannis, president of the International Tsunami Society, also point out that this risk of tsunami in distant regions of the Canary Islands has been, for years, “immensely exaggerated”.

According to him, “inappropriate media attention and publicity to such probabilistic results have created unnecessary anxiety that megatsunamis could be imminent and devastate coastal populations in locations far from their origin – in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.”

Also on RSBR’s Twitter, the coordinator of the Seismological Laboratory at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte, Anderson Nascimento, stated that “volcanic activity in the Canary Islands region is common and monitored” and the risk of it having some development on the Brazilian coast was very low.

Images taken at night on the Spanish island show lava fountains shooting across the sky and trickling down the volcano, hitting some houses along the way. The population had already been instructed to leave the area – according to the leader of the Canary Islands, Angel Victor Torres, around 5,000 people were evacuated and there were no reports of injuries caused by the volcano.

“We don’t imagine that anyone else will have to be removed. The lava is moving towards the coast and the damage will be material,” he said, according to Reuters. “According to experts, there are about 17 to 20 million cubic meters of lava.”

Despite this, the island of La Palma continued to receive air traffic, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited the site by plane on Sunday. “We have the resources (to deal with the eruption), citizens can rest easy,” he said, also according to Reuters.

It is not yet known how long the eruption will last, said Stavros Meletlidis, an expert at the Spanish Geographical Institute, adding that the lava will be measured daily.

La Palma was under high alert after the Cumbre Vieja experienced more than 22,000 tremors in a week’s time. The last major eruption there had occurred in 1971.