Why is the risk of tsunami in Brazil low after a volcano becomes active in the Canary Islands

Volcano erupted this Sunday in the Canary Islands

Volcano erupted on Sunday in the Canary Islands, but eruptive activity has so far only caused material damage in the region

After days under close observation by the public and specialists, the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in La Palma, in the Canary Islands (Spain), erupted on Sunday (19/9), releasing lava into the air and forcing the evacuation of nearby residents and animals. .

The volcano’s eruption had raised concern on this side of the Atlantic, amid fears that volcanic activity could trigger tsunamis off the Brazilian coast.

This risk, however, is extremely remote, as geologists have explained.

On Facebook, the Brazilian Seismographic Network (RSBR), which monitors this type of activity, highlighted that, even after the eruptive action in La Palma, “the risk for Brazil remains very low” and that there is no tsunami warning .