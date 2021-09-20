Widespread fight ends match between Osasco and LSB for basketball Paulista | basketball

A widespread fight between players and members of the coaching staff of Osasco and Sorocabana Basketball League (LSB) , this Sunday afternoon, at the Wlamir Marques gym, in São Paulo, ended the match valid for the return of the São Paulo Basketball Championship.

When there were less than seven minutes to the end of the last quarter, players from Osasco and Liga Sorocabana started to exchange punches after a heavier foul by the team from Sorocaba, retaken in sequence by the opponents.

The match, which had been won by Osasco by the score of 51 to 45, was ended after practically all the players were disqualified from the game due to the fight. Only three athletes, one from the Sorocabana League and two from Osasco, did not get involved in the fight and ended up staying on the court, making it impossible to resume the match.

THE Paulista Basketball Federation (FPB) confirmed the maintenance of the score at the time of suspension of the match, and Osasco declared the winner.

The duel brought two of the worst campaigns of the current edition of the state face to face. In 12 games in the competition, the team from Sorocaba has 12 losses, while Osasco has four wins and eight losses.