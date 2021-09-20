Widow of MC Kevin, Deolane Bezerra returns to Dubai four months after the singer’s death

Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, landed in Dubai and shared this Saturday (9/18) with her followers images of the five-star hotel where she is staying. “Is it ostentation you want? So take it! Judge me”, joked the lawyer during the tour.

The city was the scene of her reconciliation with the singer shortly before they got married. The information was released in an unprecedented interview recorded five days before MC Kevin’s death. In it, the artist confessed that, after a fight with his fiancee, he traveled to Dubai to reconcile with his wife. The singer died in May 2021.

“We had a trip scheduled for Monday, she didn’t mention the place. I said: ‘Okay, life, it took a while’. it arrived on wednesday, i rammeled [desisti], I was a kid. When Sunday came, I went to Felipe’s house, a friend of mine, who said: ‘Deolane is going there to Dubai, go after her’”, said the funkeiro in an interview with youtuber Lais Moreira.

Influenced by his friend, the MC tried to talk to the lawyer. “I blurred [enrolada] on her, and she said: ‘If you want to exchange ideas with me, come here’. She thought I wasn’t going, okay. I bought everything on the day, took the test [de Covid-19] that day, I didn’t even want to know the price, I just wanted to find my wife”, added Kevin.

The trip took place in February, when the couple reconciled.

Check out the full interview:

