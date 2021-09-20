Wild boar hunting becomes a pretext for groups to arm themselves, including with a rifle | Fantastic

This Sunday’s investigative report (19) deals with a serious complaint: wild boar hunting has become a pretext for groups to arm themselves, including with rifles. With the flexibility of access to weapons, a flag of the Bolsonaro government, the number of hunters soared. But experts warn of the risk this poses to public safety.

By law, hunting is prohibited in Brazil, but wild boar is the only exception. He can, but if it’s for management, that is, slaughter to prevent the wild boar from reproducing and destroying crops. And as long as the animal is not abused. But in two months of journalistic investigation, the Fantastic discovered a very different and high-risk reality.

Wild boar management has been allowed throughout the country since 2013. Ibama authorized the slaughter based on the risk of disease transmission and on reports of losses by farmers, especially in corn and soy plantations, which are consumed by the animal.

But look what happened after the management was released: in 2016, there was wild boar in 563 municipalities, according to IBAMA. In 2019, the number almost tripled: the animals appeared in 1,536 municipalities, mostly in the South and Southeast regions. Why?

Studies show that the expansion speed of wild boar in Brazil is 11 times greater than that of Uruguay, for example. It is an indication that the wild boar is not advancing across the country with its own paws. In other words, there are a lot of people spreading it on purpose.

There are currently no statistics on the exact number of wild boars in Brazil or the damage they cause. But experts are unanimous in saying that the species must be controlled. But there are clear signs that wild boar hunting has become a pretext for more people to buy weapons.

A survey made by Fantastic, in partnership with the G1, shows that were issued by the Army, between January 2019 and August this year, 193,539 hunter registration certificates, the so-called CR. Compared to the same period between 2016 and 2018, the increase reaches 243%.

The number of certificates issued this year is also noteworthy. Until August, they were 75,289, higher than any of the previous five years. Today there are 250 thousand hunters legalized in Brazil. As only the management of wild boar is authorized, all these people are only allowed to slaughter this animal.

See the full report by Vladimir Netto, Arthur Guimarães and André Maciel in the video above.