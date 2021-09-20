With a dramatic ending, Vasco and Cruzeiro tie in São Januário – 09/19/2021

Vasco and Cruzeiro drew 1-1 in a game with a lot of drama in São Januário. The duel, which is one of the most traditional in national football, opened the 25th round of the Brasileirão Series B, and ended with goals by Nenê, for the hosts, and Ramon, for the miners. The match also marked Vasco’s reunion with his fan. Unlike Cruzeiro, the Rio team had not yet played with the gates open. Just over 300 Maltinos were present.

Due to the proximity between the teams in the table and the duo’s distance to the G-4, the classic gained even more dramatic contours. With the result, Vasco has 34 points, while Cruzeiro has 31. Bad result for both teams, since CRB, currently fourth, has 41 points and a game in hand. In the next round, Vasco will visit Brusque (on Friday), while Cruzeiro will host CSA (on Sunday).

Morato stops in Fábio twice

The first stage of the match was very truncated and with few submissions on both sides. Vasco controlled the opponent from the beginning, but didn’t attack much. In the first two times it managed to be dangerous, the team stopped in Fábio’s excellent defenses. In a private duel against Morato, the goalkeeper palmed a poisonous header and went for a low kick in the corner. Name of the game so far, Fábio still saw Thiago invade the area, but the forward kicked Vanderlei’s right and wasted Cruzeiro’s only good chance before the break.

Vasco’s insistence ends in a goal by Nenê

Besides Morato, Nenê was another very participative name in the match. But the unchanged score ended up irritating the fans in São Januário, who began to sizzle even before the break. It fell to the 77 shirt, who was making his debut in front of the crowd, to give more justice to the scorer when the first half seemed to be heading with a draw. Close to the additions, Cano hit Fábio’s post and Nenê took the rebound to balance the nets. Mixed euphoria and relief in the stands.

Newcomers on the edge of the lawn

Newly arrived, coach Fernando Diniz played his second game for Vasco, but the first in São Januário and also in front of the crowd. On the heavenly side, the expulsions of Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Maurício Copertino (immediate assistant) in the last round made room for the five-time champion Belletti (auxiliary to the permanent committee) to command a professional team for the first time in his career.

Repeated movie?

Against CRB, Vasco de Diniz was intense, scored at the end of the first half, but lost steam in the final stage until being punished with a draw. The setting in São Januário also had its similarities. After the break, Cruzeiro grew and threatened more easily against a Vasco who was already without as much energy. But the home team returned to the game and ended up rebalancing the match. On two occasions, Fábio returned to show service and avoided the second goal from Vasco. In the last ten minutes, Cruzeiro went to the heart of despair and got a draw with Ramon, taking advantage of the excess inside the area.

VASCO 1×1 CRUISE

Reason: 25th round of the Brazilian Series B

Date/Time: 09/19/2021, at 4 pm (GMT)

Local: São Januário, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: André Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

Assistants: Hugo Savio Xavier Correa e (GO) and Paulo Cesar Ferreira de Almeida (GO)

VAR: Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR)

GOALS: Nene, 44’1ºT (1-0); Daniel Amorim, Ramon, 49’2ºT (1-1)

Yellow cards: Andrey, Cano (VAS), Marcelo Moreno, Eduardo Brock (CRU)

Red card: Did not have.

VASCO: Vanderlei; Léo Matos, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Riquelme (Wálber); Andrey, Marquinhos Gabriel; Morato (Gabriel Pec), Nenê (Bruno Gomes), Léo Jabá; Germán Cano (Daniel Amorim). Technician: Fernando Diniz.

CRUISE: Fabius; Rômulo, Eduardo Brock, Ramon and Matheus Pereira (Dudu); Adriano, Marco Antônio (Flávio), Giovanni (Rafael Sóbis) and Wellington Nem (Felipe Augusto); Thiago and Marcelo Moreno (Claudinho). Technician: Belletti (assistant).