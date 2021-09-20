with a low number of new cases, infirmary beds in Blumenau have less than 15% occupancy

Blumenau registers this Sunday, 19, a total of 65,681 confirmed cases of Covid-19, being 19 more than recorded last Saturday, 18, when the municipality accounted for 65,662 cases of the disease.

Of the cases under analysis and confirmed in Blumenau and other cities, 49 patients are hospitalized, 23 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 26 in the ward. Of these in the ICU, 19 patients are from Blumenau and four patients from other cities and Occupancy rate of ICU beds in the city is 34.8% in relation to the current occupancy capacity, with 66 active beds. In the ward, there are 23 patients from Blumenau and three from other cities, with 14.7% occupancy rate.

In all, the City of Blumenau has already carried out 257,133 tests for Covid-19. In the last 24 hours, 167 exams were processed. Among the positive cases, 328 patients are under treatment. Of these, 286 are in a stable state of health, in isolation at home and being monitored by the Department of Health Promotion.

The municipality also accounts for 64,710 cases of people who have already gone through the isolation period and did not present new symptoms, considered as having recovered. This Sunday no deaths were registered, thus remaining 643 deaths due to coronaviruses in the city.

The City of Blumenau highlights the importance of maintaining social isolation, in cases where people can stay at home. The government also reinforces safety measures, which include the use of a mask whenever you leave the house and frequent hand hygiene, with soap and water or alcohol gel.

Blumenau has already applied 391,085 vaccines between 1st, 2nd, single dose and booster dose

In the last 24 hours, 846 vaccines of the first dose (247,102 vaccinated so far), 1,560 of the second dose or single dose (142,932 immunized so far), 0 of the booster dose (1,051 immunized so far) were administered.

The municipality follows the determinations of the National Vaccination Campaign against Covid-19, of the Ministry of Health (MS) and the deliberations of the State Government. With the arrival of new shipments of immunizing agents, the City Hall will publicize through its official channels (website and social networks) the priority groups that can be vaccinated according to the Municipal Immunization Plan.

Hello Health Blumenau

The community can count on virtual assistance, without leaving the house, through Alô Saúde Blumenau, by calling 156 (option 2). The channel allows the population to clarify doubts about symptoms in the coronavirus pandemic. The service takes place from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Monitoring Center

Health professionals working at the Covid-19 Monitoring Center make calls to patients with a positive diagnosis for coronavirus daily, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Covid-19 Quick Service

The General Outpatient Clinics (AG) continue to provide assistance to suspected cases of Covid-19. The AGs of Velha, Garcia, Itoupava and Fortaleza (attached to the HU of Furb), open from Monday to Friday, from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm. The AGs Centro and Escola Agrícola are open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm during the week. On Saturdays and Sundays, the service takes place at the AGs Velha, Garcia and Itoupava from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.

It is noteworthy that the assistance in AGs continues to follow the rules of the State Epidemiological Surveillance (DIVE). Other clinical care, unrelated to Covid-19, continues to be provided from Monday to Friday at the Family Health Strategy (ESF) and General Outpatient Units (AGs).

In the last 24 hours, the General Outpatient Clinics with Rapid Service Covid-19 made 140 calls, with 132 collections for exams.

Receive news straight on cell phone entering the groups of The Municipality of Blumenau. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram