With gasoline prices at almost R$ 6, see the cheapest gas stations in Florianópolis

Last week, the ANP analyzed the price of fuel at 30 gas stations in the Capital and the difference in values ​​could reach R$ 0.60

The price of gasoline reaches almost R$ 6 and the difference in values ​​can reach R$ 0.60 between stations in Florianópolis. The ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) released the result of the fuel values ​​collected on Wednesday (15).

The highest price was seen in Capoeiras, Estreito and Centro, where gasoline is R$ 5.99. The most affordable value was seen at a gas station at Abraão, at R$ 5.39. The values ​​were analyzed between the 12th and 18th of September.

The average among the gas stations analyzed was R$ 5.91. There were 30 establishments analyzed in all regions of the Capital.

Check the values ​​by gas station, according to the ANP:

Auto Posto Cordeiro Ltda, in Abraão: R$ 5.39

Joia Posto Ltda, in the Center: R$ 5.51

Mdestri Combustiveis e Lubrificantes Ltda, in the Center: R$ 5.79

SC Combustíveis Ltda, in the Center: R$ 5.79

Posto Agricopel Ltda, in the Center: R$ 5.79

Vila Rica Com de Combustivel Ltda, downtown: R$ 5.85

Eireli Central Fuel Commerce Post, in the Center: R$ 5.88

Station at Ilha Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda, in the Center: R$ 5.89

Trade in Fuels and Lubricants Quatro Ilhas Ltda, in Coqueiros: R$ 5.93

Pit Stop Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda – Me, in Capoeiras: 5.94

Posto Brasol Comércio de Combustíveis Ltda, in Capoeiras: R$ 5.94

Vip Combustíveis Ltda, in Capoeiras: R$ 5.96

Auto Posto Monte Cristo Eireli, in Monte Cristo: R$ 5.96

Auto Posto Balneário Eireli, in Estreito: R$ 5.96

Maria Carolina da Silveira, in Jardim Atlântico: R$ 5.96

Fast Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda, in Balneário: R$ 5.96

Postos Merigo Ltda, in the Strait: R$ 5.96

Rede Economic Comércio de Combustíveis Ltda, in Capoeiras: R$ 5.96

Joia Combustíveis Ltda, in the Estreito: R$ 5.98

Floripetro Comercio de Combustíveis Ltda, in Coqueiros: R$ 5.97

Marquinho Combustíveis e Serviços Ltda, in Capoeiras: R$ 5.97

Almeida e Filhos Ltda, in Coqueiros: R$ 5.97

Auto Posto Talismã, in Estreito: R$ 5.99

A. Angeloni & Cia. Ltda, in Capoeiras: R$ 5.99

Farol da Ilha Fuel Station, in Capoeiras: R$ 5.99

Commerce of Fuels and Lubricants Santa Monica Ltda, in the Strait: R$ 5.99

Posto Galo Ltda, in Estreito: R$ 5.99

Auto Posto Continental, in Estreito: R$ 5.99

Posto Capoeiras Eireli, in Capoeiras: R$ 5.99

Posto Galo Ltda, in the Center: R$ 5.99

Florianópolis once had the cheapest gasoline in Brazil. Procon-SC imposed a punishment that lasted until 6:00 am this Sunday (19).

For 24 hours, the establishment located on Avenida Ivo Silveira, Capoeiras neighborhood, was forced to sell gasoline at cost price.

From 6:00 am this Saturday, until 6:00 am on Sunday, regular gasoline cost R$ 5.27 a liter for drivers, and additives can be purchased for R$ 5.29 a liter. Payments could be made via debit cards or cash.

The penalty was imposed after the company, in the understanding of Procon Santa Catarina, caused damage to consumers during the stoppage of truck drivers at the beginning of the month.

Many gas stations took advantage of the situation, and raised gasoline prices. Procon even investigates other establishments and is considering applying similar punishment.