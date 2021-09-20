With important changes, Bolsonaro sanctions PL that changes the rules of the Mandator’s Law

The president Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned Bill No. 2.336/21, which amends Law No. 9.615/98, and modifies the rules relating to the right of arena over sports events. The project, which was reported by the senator Romario (PL/RJ), was approved in the Senate on August 24, with 60 votes in favor and none against. According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, the act will be published this Monday (20).

The changes concern the Pelé Law, which provided for the division of image rights between the home team and the visiting team. With the change, the TV or radio station interested in broadcasting the match will need to negotiate only with one team, in this case, the team that plays at home, and no longer with both. This means that the master team will have the exclusive prerogative to negotiate the capture, fixation, emission, transmission, retransmission or reproduction of game images, whatever the medium. In this way, the club itself will be able to broadcast the event.

If there is no definition of the game control, the broadcasting rights will depend on the agreement made between the two clubs in the match. The new rules, however, do not apply to contracts for broadcasting rights made before the effective date of the legislative change.

Judges and coaches are left out

With the amendment to the Law, the values ​​obtained with the arena right will remain with the athletes, excluding field referees and coaches. Players, including reserves, will keep 5% of the revenue from the broadcasting rights of the match, unless otherwise stated in the collective bargaining agreement. In the initial version of the bill, the amount would also be shared with coaches and referees, but the rapporteur removed the addition of the two classes.

Bolsonaro also decided to veto the paragraph that would establish that companies holding broadcasting concessions would be prevented from sponsoring or showing their own brand in the uniforms of competitions of sports entities and in other means of communication located in the facilities of the sports venues.