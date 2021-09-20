With the public freed, Morínigo projects the first meeting with the Coritiba fans: “It’s a dream” | coritiba

Coritiba’s next game will be against Vitória, away from home, but the duel with Guarani is already a subject at Alto da Glória. That’s because the match of the 26th round of Serie B will mark the return of the public to Couto Pereira after almost a year and a half. It will even be Morínigo’s first meeting with the fans at the stadium.

I’m really happy about it. It’s a dream that, at the beginning, I said, I wanted to see the stadium full. I know that it will not be possible now (maximum capacity). But I know that together we can do it. — Gustavo Morínigo, coach of Coritiba

– It’s an expectation for me, as it is for the whole team. We have a beautiful stadium. The pitch, for me, is the best in Serie B. But something is always missing, and this is the most important thing, which is the crowd, which comes, pushes, helps the team to yield more, helps to win the matches and that it helps, with its positivism, to be closer to this goal – he spoke at a press conference on Friday.

The public will be released in Serie B games from the next round, the 25th. As Coxa will play away from home against Vitória, the reunion with fans alviverde will be in the 26th round.

The game against Vitória will be on Wednesday, at 7pm, in Barradão. And the duel with Guarani is scheduled for next Saturday, the 25th, at 9 pm, at Couto Pereira (see the detailed table below).

Coritiba has not played in front of its fans since the 2-0 over Cianorte, on February 21, 2020, by the state. That game had 6,213 fans. The following match at home, the 4-0 over Athletico, already had the gates closed. There are, therefore, 576 days with the Couto empty.

The audience, however, will still be limited. The expectation is that only 5,000 fans will have access to Couto. The board’s idea is to prioritize non-defaulting partners. Fans will have to carry out the PCR test (the test that detects the genetic material of the virus) 48 hours before each game – and the result, of course, will need to be negative for Covid-19.

Coritiba x Guarani will mark the return of the public to Couto Pereira

