Without distribution, 100 million vaccines could go to waste in rich countries – 20/09/2021

With a deep focus on distributing covid-19 vaccines around the world, governments may have to dispose of more than 100 million doses if they are not immediately distributed to poor countries.

Data released on Monday by a consulting firm in the pharmaceutical sector, Airfinity, finds that more than 100 million vaccines are scheduled to expire by the end of the year. Calculations show that the G7 countries and the EU will have 1 billion more vaccines than they need by the end of 2021 and 10% of them will expire.

The alert comes on the eve of the UN General Assembly and which will have the issue of vaccine distribution as one of its central points. Today, 75% of all vaccines administered in the world were in just ten countries. In Africa, the continent received only 2% of all world production.

WHO’s hope was that by the end of September all countries in the world had vaccinated at least 10% of their populations. But the goal will not be reached.

The problem, according to the numbers, is that there is no shortage of vaccines. And yes a deep flaw in its distribution.

Even if the 100 million doses are shipped to the poorest countries, many governments need at least two months to be able to use each one.

“Once this two-month validity period is considered, the number of doses that can potentially be wasted reaches 241 million by the end of 2021, which represents a quarter of the surplus stock of the G7 and the EU”, warns the consultancy.

According to the survey, the vaccines available in the G7 countries and in the EU are enough for the poorest countries to immunize 70% of their populations by May 2022.

“Airfinity estimates that the global total of Covid-19 cases will likely exceed 400 million by mid-2022 and immediate redistribution of vaccines could potentially prevent nearly 1 million deaths from the virus in that time period,” he points out.

For Airfinity CEO Rasmus Bech Hansen, “the world has witnessed two extraordinary scientific achievements in the pandemic: the rapid development of highly effective vaccines and the unprecedented increase in production.”

“For the world to take full advantage of this, our data shows that we need a third, equally unprecedented achievement: a large-scale, rapid, globally coordinated, science-driven vaccination campaign,” he added.

The analysis precedes the World Vaccine Summit to be chaired by US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, September 22nd. At the event, the American will propose the goal of vaccinating 70% of the world’s population by September 2022.

The data were sent by the WHO ambassador and former prime minister Gordon Brown to other world leaders, including Joe Biden. Meanwhile, Global Justice Now warned that wasting millions of doses of vaccine would be an “atrocity.”