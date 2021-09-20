Without scoring in three matches, Santos de Carille has an average of 12 submissions per game

This Saturday night, Santos drew 0-0 with Ceará, away from home, in a game valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian championship. The result puts pressure on coach Fábio Carille who, in three matches ahead of the team, lost one and drew two.

Under the command of the new coach, despite the average of 12 submissions per game, according to data from Footstats, O Fish has not yet managed to swing the nets. Against Vozão, Alvinegro Praiano had a great opportunity in a penalty kick, but Marinho wasted it.

🐳 Fábio Carille in charge of Santos 🏟️ 3 games

🟩 No victory

🟨 2 draws

🟥 1 defeat

⚽ No goals scored

🥅 1 goal conceded ▸ 12 submissions on average per game

▸ 11.6 average submissions per game 9 Unbeaten Fish Matches! pic.twitter.com/T8aldwtrc7 — Footstats I2A (@Footstats) September 19, 2021

Despite conceding just one goal in three games, Santos’ defense gives space to their opponents, who shoot an average of 11.6 times per match.

The draw with Ceará led Peixe to a streak of nine games without a win. In this period, there were four draws and five defeats.

13th place in the Brazilian Nationals, Peixe seeks to move away from the relegation zone. The current distance between Carille’s team and the Z-4 ​​is three points, but this distance could be reduced, as América-MG, which is in 17th position, has games to play.

Next Sunday, Santos will visit Juventude, at 4 pm (GMT), in a game valid for the 22nd round of the championship.

