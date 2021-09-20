Woman buys all business class seats so her dog can travel alone

Photo by Aero Icarus, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia





A small Maltese dog was pampered to the extreme by its owner, who bought an entire business class cabin on an Air India flight, just to transport it. The aim was to ensure that the small animal could travel in luxury and privacy, reported the Times of India. The event happened on September 15th, according to Indian media.

All 12 Executive seats of an Airbus A320 aircraft were empty, except for one, for the woman to travel with her puppy on the short flight between Mumbai and Chennai, which takes about two hours. Sources quoted by local media also claim that the dog’s owner spent about $3,400 to have the section of the plane all to herself.

Air India is the only Indian airline that allows pets in the passenger cabin. The Times of India comments that while pets have traveled in Air India business class before, this is probably the first time that all business class has been booked to fly just one.

The Air India spokesman did not comment when asked by the newspaper about details of the furry passenger. The Times published a photo of the lucky dog.



