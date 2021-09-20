World’s fastest electric plane makes 1st flight

Rolls-Royces announced that its 100% electric airplane, considered the fastest in the world in this style, performed its maiden flight last Wednesday (15th). Called the Spirit of Innovation, the aircraft completed a 15-minute flight. The initial forecast was that the first flight would be carried out by the end of June. The company did not explain the schedule change.

The plane took off from the Boscombe Down runway, where the UK Ministry of Defense’s military aircraft tests are carried out. The expectation is that the aircraft will reach a speed of 480 km/h, breaking the speed record.

Warren East, CEO of Rolls-Royce, said Spirit of Innovation’s first flight “is a great achievement for the team.” “We are focused on producing the technological advances that society needs to decarbonise air, land and sea transport,” he said.

Video released by Rolls-Royce shows how the plane’s maiden flight was:

The plane has a capacity for only one passenger. All the aircraft’s batteries, engines and generators work sustainably. Aircraft speed is 20% lower than the average for conventional aircraft.

The journey of a two-hour flight, for example, would be completed in approximately 24 minutes more. The payoff would come in the form of sustainability as it can be recharged with solar energy or a wind energy turbine.

The plane is part of the project known as ACCEL (Accelerating the Electrification of Flight or Accelerating the Electrification of Flight, in free translation). In addition to Rolls-Royce, electric motor and controller manufacturer Yasa and aviation company Electroflight are also part of the team. The money to put the plan into action comes from the Institute of Aerospace Technology (ATI) and the UK Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.