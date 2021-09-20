World’s fastest electric plane takes first flight – News

Rolls Royce’s announced, this Wednesday (15), that its all-electric plane took a maiden voyage. Called the Spirit of Innovation, the aircraft completed a 15-minute flight.

The plane took off at Boscombe Down, famous for receiving tests of military aircraft from the UK Ministry of Defence. The company highlights that this first flight is an important step towards decarbonization in the global aviation industry.

“The first flight of the revolutionary Spirit of Innovation aircraft signals a major step forward in the global transition to cleaner forms of flight. This achievement, and the records we hope to follow, show that the UK remains at the forefront of aerospace innovation,” said Kwasi Kwarteng, business secretary for Rolls Royce’s, in a statement released by the company.

The record that the Rolls-Royce professional refers to is the speed achieved by an aircraft that is powered entirely by electricity. The expectation is that the plane will be able to reach up to 480 km/h in the skies over the United Kingdom, which represents the breaking of the world record.

So far, the record for the fastest electric airplane in the world belongs to Siemens’ Extra3030LE. It reached a speed of 337 km/h in 2017 on a three-kilometer trip in Germany.

Rolls-Royce aircraft has a one-passenger capacity and is about 20% slower than most popular planes. Because of this, a trip of approximately 2 hours would be made with 24 minutes more by Spirit of Innovation.

“It’s not just about breaking a world record; the advanced battery and propulsion technology developed for this program has interesting applications for the urban air mobility market”, highlights Warren East, CEO of Rolls-Royce.

The Spirit of Innovation’s first flight was made with the aid of a 450 KW power train, which was generated by the densest battery ever assembled for an aircraft to travel.

The development of this aircraft is part of the ACCEL (Accelerating Flight Electrification) program funded by the Aerospace Technology Institute of the United Kingdom.

*Intern of the R7 under the supervision of Pablo Marques