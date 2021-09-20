Xororó poses with Sandy and Junior’s children and surprises

The singer Xororó delighted when he appeared with his two grandchildren, who are Sandy and Junior’s children.

The singer Xororó , from the duo with Chitãozinho, showed a beautiful photo together with her two grandchildren! He is the proud grandfather of seven-year-old Theo, son of singer Sandy with musician Lucas Lima, and three-year and 11-month-old Otto, son of Junior Lima with digital influencer Monica Benini.

The countryman showed a beautiful photo in which he appears walking hand in hand with his two grandchildren. And internet users were just praise for the beautiful photo of Xororó with their grandchildren. “What a beautiful family! You are a super grandpa!”, commented a netizen. And another internet user said: “You are very beautiful with your grandchildren! May God always bless!”.

Coming soon Xororó will win another grandchild! In fact, he will get his first granddaughter! This is because Junior Lima and Monica Benini are expecting a girl. Monica is in the final stretch of pregnancy and the baby will be born next month and will be called Lara.

Recently, Monica even reflected on her new pregnancy and being a mother for the second time, saying: “Of all the invitations that life has given me for me to exercise a longer look at what pulses inside me, to give birth to my child, 4 years old ago it was without a doubt the most intense, transformative and inexplicable I have ever experienced. I felt as if a portal had opened inside me and, more than that, as if after going through that portal, I had thrown the key away… reborn in a new version, with different visions, values, loves and pains. And it is very powerful to feel that this invitation to a new dive, certainly proportionally transformative, is getting closer and closer… I feel in me, each day more intense, the desire to silence a little what is outside (the commitments, the “obligations”) to prepare the intern, because I know that it is from him that my resilience and the supernatural strength that giving birth to a child will come from. And I confess that this invitation has moved me, it has made clear what I always believed: what we need is, most of the time, inside us. Thank you, my daughter, for reminding me of this in such a unique way.”

