“You don’t need to be an economist to make good financial decisions”, says André Bona, financial educator

André Bona, who has been working in the financial market for 12 years, is the guest of the new episode of MoneyPlay Podcast, program aimed at the world of finance, presented by the financial educator Fabrício Duarte.

Today, Bona is dedicated exclusively to financial education. Graduated in Tourism and with an MBA in Business Management, he is a postgraduate professor in finance, lecturer and author of the book “The perfect investment”, aimed at those who want to enter the financial market. In the program, he talks about Brazilians’ difficulties in dealing with money and how to invest to achieve their goals.

>>> Watch on here the video in full.

Until 2003, André Bona had a career focused on Tourism. Then, he went through different sectors and, in 2008, he sold his stake in a telecommunications company. With a larger amount of money in hand, he decided it was time to stop investing through a bank, like most people.

He then began to study finance and investments, completely changing his professional trajectory to work in the financial market as an independent agent, operating only in the stock market. “You don’t have to be an economist or an accountant to make good financial decisions. I’m proof of that”, he says. “All you have to do is dedicate yourself to technical learning and develop the behavioral aspect.”

For the educator, if the person has an adequate behavior, he may even invest badly, but he will get what he needs. The big challenge is the choice and it has to do with allocation, planning, not so much with the product itself. “Investment is like medicine, each one has a purpose. If you know what you need, you know which one can serve you.”

+ My first R$ 1 million I won in the stock market

+ Today, it is possible to invest very early, with only BRL 20 per month

+ Real world time is very different from the financial market

+ Those who earn a lot of money trade options

Difficulties to save

For Bona, when it comes to finances and investments, self-knowledge is important for people to know what they really want and not be responding to external impulses. “Money has value because it is a means of exchange, but having to have it is meaningless”, he points out.

Another Brazilian problem when dealing with money, according to the financial educator, is that he does not have a long-term vision. It is always a dilemma to choose between the short term and the long term: “Will I do well now or in the future? I bet all my chips in the future or do I burn everything now and damn what comes next?”, he asks.

He says that if a person puts all the chips in the future, he can live a miserable life and get there without knowing how to enjoy it. And if you only bet on the short term, you’ll have a crazy life, build nothing and face difficulties in old age. “The person takes out a credit, solves their specific problem, but they will have difficulties for five, 10, 20 years”, he says. “That way, you’ll work your whole life to pay interest and taxes.”

The answer, points out Bonn, is in balance. “The question of choosing now versus the future is difficult, but it is a learning experience, a journey”, he says. “Reflecting on what you really want helps you to parameterize your relationship with money and everything else. Finance is just a tip.”

the poor millionaire

And those who think that only low-income people find it difficult to save money to invest are wrong. Bona reports that he has met people with little income who manage to save and who earn R$30,000 a month but are full of debt.

Invited to give a lecture to 40 people with income above R$35,000, he was surprised when asked if the audience would like to know information about the stock exchange. “I really wanted to talk about personal finance.”

Bona says that he had a “poor millionaire” client, a man who had R$20 million in equity, but everything in real estate. As some tenants had canceled the contracts, he ran out of cash flow and was experiencing financial difficulties.

“He didn’t understand how this was possible, because he’s lived like that all his life,” he explains. Bona helped him make an equity adjustment, so the client sold a property, lost some money, but his situation improved. “The size of the assets is not enough for financial tranquility. It is necessary to have liquidity, planning.”

For the financial educator, there is no perfect investment, but one that will meet your objective. “Investments are like medicines: each one has a purpose. If you know what you need, you know which one can serve you.”

He believes that everything related to money needs to be technically evaluated and that the person needs to understand what behavior can work and improve. “You don’t need to be ashamed, but you need to be less emotional and act more rationally.”

But Bonn thinks investors are now much more aware, more prepared to question. “He prepares himself more and more and even the relationship with service providers is better, as he manages to extract more of what he needs”, he says.

check out on here all episodes of the show.