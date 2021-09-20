Young people and women are most affected by depression and anxiety in the pandemic

Claudia Collucci, from SP – Young people between 16 and 24 years old and women were the ones who had the most affected mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Datafolha research. Among young people, 56% reported symptoms of depression and anxiety. Among women, 53%.

In all, 44% of the 2,055 Brazilians interviewed in the country’s five macro-regions stated that they had faced these emotional problems. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

The survey is part of a campaign carried out by Abrata (Brazilian Association of Families, Friends and People with Affective Disorders) and Viatris, a global health company, for September Yellow, month of suicide prevention.

There are other indications that Brazilians are concerned about mental health. Searches for the topic on Google Brazil in 2021 reached their highest level since 2006. The most searched topic was anxiety, followed by depression.

Brazil was the country that carried out the most research for anxiety in the world since January 2021 on the platform. São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro headed the list of cities that most sought the subject around the planet, followed by Los Angeles, London and Chicago.

According to psychiatrist Alexandrina Meleiro, member of Abrata’s scientific council, even with this scenario pointed out by the Datafolha survey and other studies on the impact of the pandemic on people’s mental health, there is no action by the federal, state and municipal governments to confront this situation.

“In most health units there is no psychological or psychiatric care. People who seek these services with symptoms of panic, depression and anxiety return home without adequate care.”

According to her, primary care needs to be better prepared to provide the first assistance and refer cases characterized as psychiatric emergencies to places that can adequately assist them. “But what I hear the most is: ‘I went there and they didn’t attend to me’ or “I went there and they sent me away.”

The Datafolha survey also shows that awareness among Brazilians about the topic of depression is still deficient. Just over half of respondents (53%) consider it very important to offer support to those who are experiencing the disease, and 10% did not know how to act in front of an acquaintance with depression.

Of those who experienced anxiety or depression during the pandemic, 62% had people to rely on. Almost all (96%) agreed that the support network favors recovery.

For Alexandrina Meleiro, taking care of depression, bipolar disorder and substance abuse is a way to prevent suicide.

“Practically everyone who attempts or commits this act has a psychiatric illness. Statistics show that more than half of them were under medical follow-up up to a week before the episode.”

She says that people who think about suicide almost always give signs, but most people are not prepared to identify them. This is the second leading cause of death among young people aged 15 to 29 in the world.

Elderly people, indigenous people, LGBTQIA+, doctors, police and members of the Armed Forces are also among the groups most vulnerable to suicide in Brazil.