Zezé catches the attention of Graciele Lacerda for a photo in a bikini

Graciele Lacerda put her body to the game by posting an unpublished photo on Instagram. In tune with trends in beachwear, the influencer chose a black bikini embroidered with roses to renew the bronze. Owner of enviable curves, the businesswoman valued her flat stomach.

“I loved Cancún, but nothing compares with the energy of our Goiás! I miss that heat,” he wrote. Zezé Di Camargo reacted to the registration and asked the bride to delete the click. “Love, delete this photo. You’ll kill the repressions of envy!”, explained the singer. The publication also received comments about the influencer’s beauty.

“This woman sits and her belly doesn’t fold. It rocked,” praised one. “I looked for a defect and it doesn’t have. Perfect,” said another. “Beautiful woman,” highlighted a third. “What’s beautiful is to show off. The envious let them fight,” added a fan. “What a body,” observed one more. “Caught in beauty,” completed another.

Graciele Lacerda exposes jealousy of Zezé Di Camargo

Accustomed to the exposure of their fame, Graciele and Zezé share their intimacy with their followers. In a recent interview, the journalist revealed that he is the most jealous of the relationship. “Zezé is more jealous, but nothing too exaggerated. He doesn’t like me going out alone, he wants to know about my company, if he hears any comments or notices looks from other men, he gets jealous. But when I’m next to him, he’s super calm.” he pondered.

Model gives up the fortune of the sertanejo

In web video, Graciele told that all the assets of R$57 million in Zezé it will be his alone. “I signed this document where I give up everything. I don’t take a real from Zeze and help as I can. Of course I don’t make as much money as he does, but he already has a lot of people to help. As a woman, regardless of whether he has money or not, I want to have mine. I think it’s worthy,” said the fitness muse.

“After I started to have my money, his admiration for me only increased. He sees me running behind and growing, little by little, doing my job. I don’t ask him for anything,” he guaranteed.