1 x 1 Challenge in Football 7 ends in aggression, and confusion mobilizes Falcão and Richarlison live; see | pi

The 1-on-1 soccer 7 match between the player from Piauí, Jônatas, and the player from Pernambuco, from Pernambuco, ended in confusion in Piauí. A Grêmio athlete, Daniel was expelled by the referee after attacking Vassoura, a former futsal star, in the face and currently playing in society soccer tournaments. A spectator of the duel, Broomstick invaded the lawn to discuss the marking of a foul with Daniel, who retaliated with a shove in the player’s face. Look above. The referee expelled Daniel, and Jonathan was declared the winner by a score of 1-0.

The episode recorded by fans, in Teresina, was the trigger for the fight, which was followed by thousands of internet users in a live on social networks. The repercussions during the turmoil drew the attention of Falcão, Richarlison, Leo Pereira and other football players.

1 of 6 Daniel and Vassoura discuss about free kicks during the match — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media Daniel and Vassoura discuss about free kicks during the match — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media

– Broom is playing? – asked Falcão, ace of futsal.

– Continue the game. Since it’s worth the belt, let the fuck eat loose – joked Richarlison, striker Everton, England.

-Help meeeeeeeeeee – published Leo Pereira, Flamengo defender.

Narrator Ney Silva explains confusion at Football 7 event in Piauí; Look

Official narrator of the 1 x 1 dispute in Teresina, Ney Silva broadcast the confusion on social media. After the traumatic end of the match, the announcer narrated the episode.

– One more game ends in confusion. I myself don’t know what to do anymore. There was a move where Jonatas complained of a foul along with Vassoura, the referee didn’t give and, in the counterattack, Jonatas scored the goal. OK? In this, Broomstick enters the field, wrongly, and goes to the referee. Then Daniel goes along with Broom:

– “What are you doing there?”

– “No, I’m part of the team.”

– “And you are what?”, asked Daniel

– “I am the technician”, answers Broomstick.

– There was that discussion, and Daniel, wrongly, pushes Broomstick in the face with both hands. Wrongly.

– Then, Dávilas (referee) interpreted the bid as aggression and expelled Daniel.

– The bettor’s team told me to take a position and I informed: Broomstick claimed he was a 1 x 1 coach. Beauty. I had a conversation with him and said: In the first 1 x 1 you won, who was the coach? “Did not have”. At BSW stores, who was the technician? “Did not have”.

– So, there is no technician in 1 x 1. They asked me if there was a rule, and I went and informed. It’s not because I said there was no coach that I was in favor of violence and aggression. I just informed what was in the rule. I am in favor of good football, of good spectacle.

Daniel recognizes error after aggression: “I apologize for my wrong attitudes”

Grêmio football 7 athlete, Daniel apologizes after aggression at an event in Piauí

The day after the confusion experienced in Teresina, Daniel apologized for the conduct and explained to fans the publications he made in which he threatened not to return to Piauí.

– I preferred to come to Recife for a week and cool off. It’s not been easy for me to go through all of this, a new experience in my life. I had some wrong attitudes. I even crucified the state of Piauí, which has nothing to do with what happened. Sorry, okay, guys? The problem was on the field.

– I was in my reason, but I lost my reason for having attacked. They made the payment and everything is ok. Let’s reschedule the departure, the date, and let’s redo. I apologize for my wrong attitudes. Very strong temper, and I can’t take shit home. It’s my way, I need to improve and have better attitudes. I apologize to Piauí.

Broom responds to criticism for field invasion: “What’s the problem with me claiming?”

Player Vassoura explains confusion with Daniel in Soccer 7 challenge in Piauí; Look

Through his social networks, Vassoura countered the criticism he said he received after the confusion for taking the field without arbitration authorization.

– Guys, you who want to justify Daniel’s attitude claiming “ah, the broom looked”, “broom wasn’t supposed to be there”. Guys, I was Jonatas’ coach. Why wouldn’t I be there? Coach stays where? I just went to talk about the lack that wasn’t given, that’s all. Several people enter from there. What’s wrong with me claiming? For love – vented on Instagram.

From street kid to Dubai resident: The incredible story of Broomstick

What is the 1 x 1 challenge in Football 7 ⚽