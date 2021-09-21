20-State Governors Say in Note High Gasoline Price ‘National Problem’ | Policy

Twenty governors released a statement in which they claim that the increase in the price of gasoline is a “national problem” and not a federal problem.

The letter is a response to the accusations of President Jair Bolsonaro, who blames the states for rising fuel prices.

UNDERSTAND: Why does the price of gasoline keep rising?

In the letter, the governors state that, although the price of fuel has increased by more than 40% in the last 12 months, no state has increased the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), one of the taxes levied on gasoline during this period. .

“Telling the truth is the first step in solving a problem,” wrote the governors, including Bolsonaro allies such as Claudio Castro (Rio de Janeiro), Romeu Zema (Minas Gerais) and Ronaldo Caiado (Goiás).

“The Governors of the signatory Brazilian Federated Entities have made it public to clarify that, in the last 12 months, the price of gasoline has increased by more than 40%, although no State has increased the ICMS levied on fuels over this period. further proof that this is a national problem, and not just a federative unit. Speaking the truth is the first step in solving a problem,” says the note in its entirety.

Seven governors did not sign the letter: Carlos Moisés (Santa Catarina); Mouse Junior (Paraná); Mauro Carlesse (Tocantins); Marcos Rocha (Rondônia); Antonio Denarium (Roraima); Wilson Lima (Amazonas); and Gladson Cameli (Acre).

Last week, the average price of a liter of gasoline rose for the 7th consecutive week at the stations, according to a survey carried out by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The average price of gasoline last week reached R$6.076 per liter, against R$6.059 per liter the week before, which represents an increase of 0.28%. In the 4,390 service stations surveyed by the ANP, the maximum price reached R$ 7,199 per liter and the minimum was R$ 5.19.

The prices charged at the bombs became a reason for a clash between the president and the governors.

Bolsonaro has publicly demanded that states reduce ICMS so that gasoline and diesel prices fall.

According to specialists, the main reason for the rise in fuel prices is the devaluation of the real against the dollar.

In a hearing at the Chamber last week, the president of Petrobras, retired general Joaquim Silva e Luna, stated that the company does not transfer specific fluctuations in international oil prices to the value of fuels in Brazil (video below).

Chamber questions fuel prices, and Petrobras president says there is no room for ‘adventure’

The formation of fuel prices is composed of the price charged by Petrobras at the refineries, plus federal (PIS-Pasep, Cofins and Cide) and state (ICMS) taxes, in addition to the cost of distribution and resale.

There is also the cost of anhydrous ethanol in gasoline, and diesel has the impact of biodiesel. The variations of all these items are what determine how much fuel will cost at the pumps.

Check which governors signed the note: