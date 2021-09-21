2021 Emergency Aid: check the extension schedule

Check out installments 5, 6 and 7 of Emergency Aid 2021

As announced in July, the Government extended Emergency Aid 2021. Therefore, due to the extension of Emergency Aid 2021, three installments were added, following the previous payments, installments 5, 6 and 7.

We brought the calendars for installments 5, 6 and 7 so you don’t miss the dates for the 2021 Emergency Aid payments.

Calendar for the 5th installment of Emergency Aid 2021 for common beneficiaries, registered in the CadÚnico:

Beneficiary’s birth month – Scheduled date for availability on the digital social account and Caixa Tem application Withdrawal date – physical usability – cash withdrawal January 08/20 09/01 February 21/08 02/09 March 21/08 03/09 April 08/22 06/09 May 8/24 09/09 June 8/25 9/10 July 08/26 13/09 August 8/27 14/09 September 08/28 09/15 October 08/28 9/16 November 08/29 09/17 December 31/08 09/20

Check the calendar for the 6th installment of Emergency Aid 2021 for common beneficiaries, registered in the CadÚnico:

Beneficiary’s birth month – Scheduled date for availability on the digital social account and Caixa Tem application Scheduled date for withdrawal of the cash amount January 21/09 10/04 February 9/22 10/5 March 09/23 10/5 April 9/24 06/10 May 9/25 10/08 June 9/26 10/11 July 9/28 10/13 August 09/29 10/14 September 09/30 10/16 October 10/01 10/18 November 02/10 10/19 December 10/3 10/19

Check the calendar for the 7th installment of Emergency Aid 2021 for common beneficiaries, registered in the CadÚnico:

You May Like It Too:

Beneficiary’s birth month Scheduled date for availability on the digital social account and Caixa Tem application Scheduled date for withdrawal of the cash amount January 10/20 11/1 February 10/21 11/3 March 10/22 11/04 April 10/23 11/5 May 10/23 11/09 June 10/26 11/10 July 10/27 11/11 August 10/28 11/12 September 10/29 11/16 October 10/30 11/17 November 10/30 11/18 December 10/31 11/19

Current Information on Emergency Relief 2021

Emergency Aid 2021 will be paid to over 110,000 female heads of single-parent families, after reprocessing the records of these people, as reported by the Ministry of Citizenship.

Who gets the benefit?

Workers who were receiving, in December/2020, the emergency aid referred to in art. 2 of Law No. 13982, of 2020, and the extension of emergency aid referred to in MP No. 1,000, of 2020, and that comply with the following rules:

Be over 18 years of age, except in the case of teenage mothers (women aged 12 to 17 years who have at least one child), according to the following information:

On April 2, 2020, for workers benefiting from the Single Registry, considering the information contained in the Registry database on that date;

On the date of extraction of the Unified Registry of reference for the generation of the Bolsa Família monthly payroll, referred to in Law No. 10,836, of 2004, for the beneficiaries of the aforementioned Program; or on the date of the 2021 Emergency Aid eligibility assessment for workers benefiting from the emergency aid referred to in Law No. 13982, of 2020, registered through CAIXA’s digital platforms, among other definitions for the classification of the benefit, as informed by the Ministry of Citizenship.