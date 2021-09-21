2021 Emmy: Reporter asks Gillian Anderson about contact with Margaret Thatcher, who died 8 years ago, and actress reacts better; watch

by

*Voice of Claudette Troiano* Where is Margaret Thatcher? A kiss to you, Margaret Thatcher! Kkk The night of the 2021 Emmy Awards was filled with fun moments, but the most hilarious of them didn’t happen during the broadcast but at the winners press conference!

The moment was starred by the very elegant and talented Gillian Anderson, who took home the award for “Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series” for her performance in “The Crown” as Margaret Thatcher, British politician who was the first woman to occupy the post of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, from 1979 to 1990.

While answering questions about the award, the series and the method he chose to approach the historical figure, Anderson was in a hell of a tight skirt! That’s because a very uninformed reporter questioned her about her contact with the baroness. “Just to continue on the Margaret Thatcher theme, I’d like to know… Did you talk to her about the role?”, shot the journalist, completely oblivious to the fact that Thatcher died at the age of 87, a victim of a stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in 2013. Help!

Gillian, in turn, handled the situation in an extremely polite and elegant way – doing the Egyptian! Kkk In response, the actress just confirmed that she hadn’t talked to Margaret about the role (because this would only be possible if Anderson resorted to psychography) and then quickly changed the subject, picking up a speech in which she questioned why the United States hasn’t yet they had a woman president. Wrong isn’t it! Hahaha Just spy:

The internet, of course, hasn’t forgiven the monkey! The scene drew a lot of attention on Twitter and generated comical comments from netizens, who listed several ways for Gillian to communicate with politics (which was hated in the UK): a visit to Margaret’s grave, a call to hell , a Ouija board and even psychography! Hahaha “Is it over there (Gillian) contacting Margaret Thatcher through a chessboard and releasing her spirit could already be the plot of ‘Summoning Evil 4′”, suggested a Brazilian fan.

Check out the best reactions:

“Gillian arriving for a chat to share the good news with Margaret”, wrote one.

“Gillian Anderson talking to Margaret Thatcher about her role,” joked another.

“Gillian Anderson trying to talk to Margaret Thatcher to prepare her research for roles for Season 4 of The Crown,” fired a third.

“Margaret, can you hear me down there? I have some questions”, wrote another.

“The fact that Gillian Anderson didn’t embarrass the woman who asked her if she had talked to Margaret Thatcher about her role is really queen behavior because I wouldn’t have been able to contain myself.” said one more.

The scene also recalled two gaffes of our Brasilzão – here’s a tip on how the reporter could have reacted to the urinal! “Don’t tell me that”! Hahaha