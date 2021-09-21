3 points that explain the collapse of shares to the lowest level in 2021

THE Valley (VALLEY3) went from heaven to hell in just under three months.

In July, the role of the largest mining company in Brazil reached R$ 117, with the euphoria of the markets amidst economic recovery and a China with ever-increasing appetite.

However, with the price of ore melting, Vale’s market value accompanied the fall.

In this session, papers retreated 3.3%, at R$ 83.31. Earlier, stocks even dropped 5%. With that, the company reached the lowest level of the year. In 2021, the giant accumulates fall of 8.9%.

Here are three points that explain why the paper has fallen so far.

1 – Iron ore price

If we follow the price of iron ore in recent months, we will see a correlation with Vale’s shares.

In May, for example, the commodity hit almost US$ 250 a ton, a historic record. And with that, Vale’s shares reflected the rise. However, as the saying goes, the greater the rise, the greater the fall. And that’s exactly what happened.

The price of iron ore has melted more than 50% since reaching a record in May, and some market participants are not ruling out that the commodity could fall to US$70.

On Monday, Singapore futures plunged to $95 under pressure from China to rein in steel production.

Bloomberg points out that if iron ore trades at US$90 on average next year, Vale’s Ebitda could fall below the consensus estimate for 2022 by 38%.

Last week, the UBS announced a double downgrade of recommendation for Vale’s ADRs, from purchase to sale, while the Bradesco BBI sees risks in a volatile environment for bearish commodity prices.

With the losses, iron ore stands out as one of the worst-performing commodities and an exception amid the raw materials boom, which lifted aluminum to its highest price in 13 years as gas prices soar and futures for the coal reach record levels.

2 – environmentally correct China

China, one of the biggest polluters on Earth, wants to get rid of this flaw and take more sustainable attitudes: The Asian powerhouse is racing to meet the target of lower volumes this year.

The country has insisted that steelmakers reduce production to limit carbon emissions. Now, more restrictions may be on the way to guarantee blue skies during the Winter Olympics.

The measures are starting to take effect, with steel production at its lowest level in 17 months in August and signaling a decline in early September.

Volumes need to fall 8.7% year-on-year over the past four months to achieve steady annual output, according to China International Capital Corp.

3 – Paper giant? The Evergrande

Concern grows about the world’s most indebted developer to the silence of Chinese authorities about possible government intervention to prevent a collapse.

Uncertainties sparked the biggest selling wave of real estate stocks in Hong Kong in more than a year and hit a variety of segments such as bank bonds, insurance companies like Ping An Insurance and high-yield dollar-denominated debt.

With a possible downfall of the giant, for sure the Chinese economy would be affected.

THE everlarge has about $300 billion in liabilities, more than any other real estate developer in the world

It is a giant in China’s high-yield dollar bond market, accounting for about 16% of notes in circulation.

Evergrande’s shares came to fall 19% on Monday, which dropped its market value to an all-time low for a brief period. The stock closed down 10%.

with Bloomberg