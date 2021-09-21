3 shares to have chances to win more than 3% this Tuesday and forget about the Ibovespa

the fall of Ibovespa on yesterday’s trading session (20), driven by general concern about the impending collapse of the Chinese real estate giant everlarge, it was a bad omen for the week that started.

The drop of 2.33% was so intense that even graphic analysts were not predicting the break of another support and its dive towards 108,843 points.

The problem is that investors’ headaches are far from over. The market continues to be pressured by the consequences of the Evergrande crisis, by the expectation of a new increase in the basic interest rate (Selic) by Copom and by the Federal Reserve meeting, both tomorrow.

But if you need or want to trade your portfolio this Tuesday, it’s worth taking a look at the papers recommended by the graphists, whose methodology seeks to identify very short-term trends. O BTG Pactual (BPAC11) has already released its tips for this trading session.

As always, remember that every investment involves risk and therefore there is no guarantee of a return. Therefore, respect the indicated stops – points where losses are no longer tolerable and it is better to reset the position.

Also pay attention to the methodology prescribed by analysts.

Company Code Entry (BRL) 1st Target (BRL) potential gain 2nd target (BRL) potential gain Stop (BRL) CVC CVCB3 20.82 21.19 1.78% 21.39 2.74% 20.45 BRF BRFS3 23.01 23.38 1.61% 23.69 2.95% 22.66 Qualicorp QUAL3 21.76 22.1 1.56% 22.47 3.26% 21.42

BTG Methodology: An asset with a suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as an asset with a suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the operation must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at this point (stop suggested), without the transaction being open, does not invalidate it.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.