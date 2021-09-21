5 reasons to invest outside Brazil and escape local political tension

Political tension has increased after coup speeches by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) made last September 7th. Since then, the stock exchange has accumulated declines and the dollar has accumulated highs, accentuating the oscillations of the Brazilian market, which detached even more from investment indicators abroad.

In this situation, would it be the case to place part of the investments in investments related to the dollar or to economies outside Brazil to protect the portfolio from these fluctuations? See below what market professionals say.

Impact of uncertainties on markets

According to market professionals heard by UOL, the Ibovespa, the main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange, is performing this year well below the one registered by the S&P 500, from the New York Stock Exchange, in part because of the uncertainties regarding the local economy precisely amid tensions in the political field, with the feuds between the powers of the Republic.

A picture of this situation, analysts point out, is that the Ibovespa this year accumulates a low of 4%, having retreated almost 20% since it reached its maximum in the year, while the S&P 500, an index that brings together the 500 largest stock companies on the New York Stock Exchange, has already appreciated 19% in 2021, in a trajectory that has been predominantly on the rise.

In the foreign exchange market, experts say that the dollar should be fluctuating around R$ 4.70 — considering the fundamentals of the economy Brazilian- instead of the current R$ 5.30, if not for the uncertainties related to the political environment.

What happened after September 7th is a clear example of how having all assets in the same country can cause the entire portfolio to react negatively in a synchronized way. Investing in global assets is a form of protection, of reducing exposure to fully domestic volatility.

Rodrigo Lobo, partner of Nextep Investments

5 reasons to invest abroad

For market professionals, the Brazilian investor should consider investments related to assets —companies, currencies, governments— for at least five reasons. See below.

hard currencies: in times of uncertainty, investors look for security in the strong currencies of the world’s largest economies, such as the US dollar, the euro or the pound. strong economy: the search for these currencies happens because these economies are more resistant to crises, have global companies operating all over the planet, issue currencies accepted in international transactions and also have a GDP greater than Brazil’s. These factors help these savings out more quickly from adverse moments. Diversification: even if an investor has shares in companies that operate in totally different areas, if the Brazilian economy goes bad, somehow, all these actions can be impacted. By placing a part of the portfolio in assets not related to the Brazilian economy, the person gets some protection against fluctuations caused by local factors, such as political issues, for example. variety of options: by placing a portion of investments in international assets, Brazilians can access a much larger and more diverse amount of options. In the United States, for example, the Stock Exchange has listed more than 6,000 companies, against less than 500 on the Brazilian stock exchange. Lower volatility: precisely because they have a longer history of economic growth and global companies, developed economies show a more stable behavior throughout the year. These are economies with greater predictability and, therefore, less volatility.

By diversifying the portfolio with assets that accompany the dollar, for example, it is possible to minimize losses caused by local events and uncertainties, since the dollar is the first thing that responds in times of uncertainty. Investment abroad works as a cushion that absorbs portfolio losses in times of instability.

Igor Seixas, partner at Inove Investimentos

How much to apply according to the risk profile?

According to the professionals consulted by the UOL, the person can have from 5% to 20% of the portfolio in global assets, considering an individual investor, also following each risk profile.

Conservative: for a conservative investor, for example, portfolio diversification options include ETFs (funds that track some index), fixed income securities of developed country governments, such as those of the United States, and fixed income securities issued by large rated companies AAA, that is, with very low risk of default.

Moderate: for moderate investors, there is room for investments in these assets above and more shares or BDRs stock indices on foreign stock exchanges, or large companies and mature sectors of activity (such as industry or banks).

Bold: and for the bold, the market professionals heard by the UOL say that the investor can evaluate as stock options and BDRs from higher-growth companies, such as technology or digital retail, as well as real estate funds and active foreign exchange funds.

When to start applying?

The diversification of the investment portfolio with global assets should be part of each person’s strategy, regardless of the moment of greater or lesser volatility, or greater or lesser value of the dollar against the real, say financial advisors.

who has nothing : it’s worth starting little by little, without making the mistake of transferring another application in a unique way, experts say. The ideal is to start investing new money instead of withdrawing from another investment to position yourself in assets linked to foreign economies.

: it’s worth starting little by little, without making the mistake of transferring another application in a unique way, experts say. The ideal is to start investing new money instead of withdrawing from another investment to position yourself in assets linked to foreign economies. who already has: for those who already have part of the portfolio tied to global assets, the decision to increase the international percentage of investments can be an alternative to make a profit from an investment that has already reached the target — either because it has already achieved a planned gain, or because reached maturity.