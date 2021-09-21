5 things social media needs to know about the new Instagram update

Digital

Practically every day there are changes on Instagram, with new tools and features coming in, but the vast majority of them go unnoticed

Per Rejane Toigo – 09/20/2021

Instagram is constantly evolving. Unlike other social networks, such as Facebook and Twitter, for example, which have changed little over time, Instagram constantly presents new tools and updates.

The goal is to seek to improve the user experience, while creating new features with an eye on the competition. And being aware of these changes is essential, especially for those who work in social media.

After all, Instagram tends to “reward” with more engagement those who use its native tools and functionality. The best example we can give is the Reels, which are organically fantastic in reach.

But there were other updates recently introduced by Instagram, which I present below!

#1. The update is constant

The first thing social media has to know is that there has indeed been a major update on Instagram recently. But it is not isolated: changes happen constantly.

Practically every day there are changes on Instagram, with the entry of new tools and features, but the vast majority of them go unnoticed. However, others draw a lot of attention.

In general, these updates happen when the app evaluates user behaviors. At the same time, we also “teach” Instagram how to become better through our behavior.

All this information is then received by the algorithm, which is an artificial intelligence, and it updates itself as this new information is used in the way the application is used.

And being on the lookout for news is always important for social media. After all, like the Reels example I cited above, Instagram tends to deliver more content organically when new tools are used.

#two. Change in stories link

Enough of saying “drag up” in stories! Now, the so-called Links Stickers come into play, where the link will be in a clickable figure that we must add to the stories.

The purpose of the change is to make people’s lives easier, since the “drag up” was a bit confusing and not everyone was able to perform the action, not giving as much engagement. On the other hand, the stickers are already quite popular and make the experience much easier, both for those who create and for those who click.

And that’s where the importance of social media comes in: placing this link in an attractive and visible way in stories, so that your audience will want to click on this sticker.

#3. Link in stories for all

The third big change is the democratization of links in stories. Until then, only accounts with more than 10,000 followers were able to add links to stories and, with the new Instagram update, this will be allowed for everyone.

And this is excellent news for microinfluencers, who will be able to use this feature in their stories. In this sense, social media must also adapt and create stories and artifices so that micro-influencers can take their followers to other pages as well.

This change should be welcomed by social media. After all, there will be more work demands on small entrepreneurs, who will need help and planning to optimize these Instagram functions to bring their customers to their website.

#4. End of IGTV

Instagram ended IGTV with the new updates. Until then, IGTV had a parallel feed, where the videos were posted, and which now no longer exists: they all go directly to the main feed.

With this change, there is now only the possibility to post videos, either in full screen size, or else in the standard Instagram feed format. Also, all videos posted will now be in a single tab for this type of material.

Now on the profiles there is the Feed tab, the Reels tab, and the Videos tab, where all posted videos can be found, regardless of their size and duration.

#5. End of shares

The fifth change already announced, but which has not yet been implemented in all profiles, is the end of sharing posts. Until then, we could click on the airplane and share the posts in our stories. With the new update, this function will no longer exist.

There is still no very clear explanation from Instagram about this change, but what you can understand is that they want feed posts to stay in the feed, and stories to stay just as stories.

It remains to be seen how users will react to this change. After all, sharing was a way for us to discover new content and accounts that our friends shared.

A dynamic tool

Important to say that these updates are still being implemented, and not all accounts already have these new features. But something that needs to be clear is that Instagram is the platform that changes the most. It is constantly updating, following trends and creating new experiences for users.

And this also impacts social media, which must reinvent itself all the time, study and take advantage of new opportunities that arise — such as the possibility of starting to serve small accounts thanks to the democratization of links in stories.

In my opinion, these updates are always necessary, and they do it to improve the user experience. And if that’s their intention, ours as social media should also be.

Therefore, we must constantly study these updates, follow user trends and thus also serve customers better, offering new possibilities and maximizing their engagement on social networks.