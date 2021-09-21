7 tips to get your ticket to Rock in Rio 2022

Anticipate registration, separate personal documents and more: see tips that can help you get tickets to the festival

The time is coming! This Tuesday (21), from 7 pm, ticket sales for the Rock in Rio 2022. But beware: those who want to guarantee their entry into next year, need to plan calmly. In the last edition, the sale was closed in less than two hours, when the 198,000 tickets available were sold out.

Despite the pressure, don’t worry: it’s possible to guarantee your entry into the festival without suffocation. Thinking about it, the Tracklist prepared 7 tips for you (possibly) to get your ticket to Rock in Rio 2022 upon purchase!

Rock in Rio 2022: check out 7 tips to guarantee your ticket

1) Register at Ingresso.com before purchasing

As in the last editions, the sale of tickets for Rock in Rio 2022 will only be available through the Ingresso.com platform. To access ticket information and purchase, you will need to have an account registered on the site.

Therefore, the first tip is to anticipate your registration on Ingresso.com, in case you do not already have one. Don’t leave it at the time of purchase, otherwise you can waste time filling in various information and compromise your place in the virtual queue.

The form asks for data such as name, CPF, e-mail, password, address and telephone number. Therefore, it is best to take a moment to complete your registration before the ticket sales open.

And also note this tip: log into your Ingresso.com account minutes before the start of sales. Thus, you also save a little more time when purchasing.

2) Schedule an alarm clock

Think you’ll forget opening hours? So set an alarm clock to go off at least 15 minutes early. This way, you start to log into your account and open the site, minimizing possible deadlocks.

3) Check your connection

It is also worth checking your internet connection and ensuring that the place where you will be buying your tickets has a good signal receiver. This is a great tip to avoid unforeseen and headaches when buying!

4) Have your credit card and personal documents ready

If you do not know your RG and CPF in your head, it is important to have these documents close to you during the act of purchase. If you’re shopping for someone else, it’s also important to have this data on hand. For Rock in Rio 2022, each CPF can buy up to four tickets – with only a half-price ticket. If you are going to guarantee half-price, please also separate the student card.

And, of course, don’t forget the credit card you’ll be using when making your purchase. Payment can be paid in up to six installments. Itaú Unibanco customers who pay with Itaucard and Credicard credit cards have a 15% discount on the Rock in Rio Card purchase (not cumulative with half price), in addition to payment in up to eight interest-free installments.

5) Open different browser tabs

To help guarantee your purchase, open more than one tab on the Ingresso.com website and follow the loading of pages.

6) If possible, try on different devices

If you have access to different devices, such as cell phone, computer and tablet, another tip is to open the site in all these ways to try to get a good place in the virtual queue. Follow the loading of the pages and be careful not to get lost in front of the options!

7) Ask a trusted person to try too

As each CPF can buy up to four tickets (and half a ticket), another possibility is to ask a trusted person to try to make the purchase at the same time, in case he/she manages to enter the page and you cannot. Take charge of delivering your data to that person.

Photo: Disclosure

The main information about ticket sales for Rock in Rio 2022

At this first moment, the user who purchases the ticket can define on which date he intends to use it between November 23, 2021 and April 1, 2022.

For the next edition, the ticket will be completely digital and will replace the bracelets from previous editions. The ticket is anti-copy, traceable, with double use blocking and compatible with most smartphones on the market. To protect possible fraud attempts, the ticket cannot be printed and the code for access to the festival will be generated close to the date of the event.

Soon, the festival organizers will inform you of the step-by-step instructions for downloading the ticket on smartphones and all its functionalities.

For Rock in Rio Brasil 2022, the entrance fee will be R$ 545 (full price) and R$ 272.50 (half price).

