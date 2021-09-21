81.1 million Brazilians completed vaccination

Today, Brazil has reached 81.16 million people who have completed vaccination against covid-19. So far, 81,158,244 inhabitants have taken the second dose or the single dose of immunizing agent against the disease, which represents 38.05% of the national population. The survey is by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, based on data provided by the state health departments.

Between yesterday and today, 873,007 Brazilians completed the vaccination cycle — of these, 872,423 received the second dose and another 584 took the single dose. During this same period, 492,021 first doses and 32,788 booster doses were applied.

In all, 142,115,868 people took the first dose across the country, corresponding to 66.62% of the Brazilian population. The booster dose has been applied to 333,416 inhabitants so far.

The total applied doses of vaccine against covid-19 in Brazil in the last 24 hours is 1,397,816, in the sum of first, second, single and booster.

Only two states have more than half of their populations with complete vaccination against the disease: Mato Grosso do Sul (52.93%) and São Paulo (50.35%).

São Paulo has the largest share of inhabitants who have already taken the first dose: 77.93% of its total population.

First dose vaccination 9/20 Image: UOL

Pfizer’s vaccine is safe for children ages 5 to 11, manufacturers say

Pfizer and BioNTech today announced that their covid-19 vaccine induces a robust immune response in children ages 5-11. The safety profile of the immunizing agent is also comparable with that of the 16 to 25 year age group.

With the end of phase 2 and 3 clinical trials, manufacturers plan to ask US authorities for authorization to use the vaccine in children by the end of the month. The request will then be forwarded to European and British regulators.

“Since July, pediatric covid-19 cases have increased by about 240% in the United States — underscoring the public health need for vaccination,” Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a press release.

For school-age children, Pfizer tested a much lower dose, one-third the amount that is in each injection given now. Still, after the second dose, children ages five to 11 developed levels of antibodies that fight the coronavirus, Dr. Bill Gruber, senior vice president of Pfizer, told the Associated Press.

Full dose vaccination 9/20 Image: UOL

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.