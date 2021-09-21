A device that replaces lung and heart functions is deployed for the first time in Botucatu

Patient received device at Unimed Hospital in Botucatu

In the first week of September, the Cardiac Surgery team at the Unimed Botucatu Hospital Complex performed an unprecedented procedure in the region: the implantation of an ECMO – an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation device. Advanced Therapy, which is already performed in Brazil in large reference centers, is indicated in very specific cases and requires a hospital structure with trained professionals. The resource became known to the general population in April of that year, when it was used by the comedian Paulo Gustavo, victim of Covid-19.

ECMO was installed in the patient at Hospital 2 of Unimed Botucatu by the team composed of the cardiac surgeon Dr. Marcello Laneza Felicio, Dr. Flávio Brito, Dr. André Garzesi and Dr. Eduardo. “This modality of mechanical circulatory assistance keeps the patient alive while the lung does its work and recovers. The ECMO implant was successful and we hope that more patients can benefit from this procedure,” said Dr. Felicio.

Doctors, nurses, technicians and physiotherapists from the ICU of Complexo Hospitalar Unimed Botucatu received guidance and helped to support and guide the patient, who in the first 48 hours was monitored by an exclusive multidisciplinary team.

“The entire team received guidance on handling the ECMO and specific care in patient care, which requires a lot of attention, with monitoring and examinations performed periodically,” explained the nurse who coordinates the adult ICU, Roberto Oliveira.

The patient remains connected to the artificial lung. This treatment is expected to last for at least 2 to 3 weeks. In the country, the use of ECMO for the longest time was 33 days, with patient recovery.

“It is important to emphasize the quality of the team and infrastructure, which is able to keep up with technological advances and practice the excellence medicine here, which guides us”, said the Technical Director of the Hospital Complex at Unimed Botucatu, Dr. Celso Pizarro.

ECMO

The therapy has been used in the US for about 40 years and in Brazil since 2019 to support cardiac surgeries and care for severe cases of severe pneumonia, aspiration of meconium in babies, asthma and respiratory failure.

The procedure is done in the ICU bed (no need to remove the patient to the operating room) and consists of the implantation of a catheter that diverts part of the body’s blood to a pump and an oxygenator (the artificial lung). ECMO helps to remove carbon dioxide and oxygenate the blood, which is returned to the heart through another catheter connected to a vein in the patient’s chest or neck.

The therapy is not covered by Health Plans and is not yet available on a large scale in the Unified Health System.