A man freaks out and throws stones in the head of a patient in Cais de Goiânia













A man was in serious condition after receiving stones in the head while waiting for assistance at Cais Novo Horizonte, in Goiânia.

The attack took place around 18:40 on this Monday (20th).

According to witnesses, the aggressor was also waiting for an appointment* [diferente do que é dito no vídeo]:

It was then that, in an apparent outbreak, he picked up a rock and went on top of the victim.

After receiving the 2nd stone, the man fell unconscious.

Also according to witnesses, the aggressor tried to continue attacks against other people, but was restrained by patients and agents of the Metropolitan Civil Guard who were monitoring the unit.

In the rush and panic that ensued, several patients left personal objects lying on the sidewalks in the region.

Victim

Taken to the emergency room after the attack, the man who had been attacked received first aid at the Pier itself.

However, due to the seriousness of the injuries, he had to be transferred to the Emergency Hospital of Goiânia (Hugo) soon after.

offender

The aggressor was contained until the arrival of the Military Police (PM).

There is still no confirmation regarding your mental health status.

