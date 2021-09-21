A patient who died in a Prevent study with chloroquine was cardiac, and the family did not know that she was participating in the test

SAO PAULO — The Portuguese Rogério Antonio Ventura, 83 years old, died on April 25 of last year without his family knowing that he participated in a study of the use of chloroquine, carried out by the Prevent Senior health plan with its patients. According to a Globonews report, Ventura was patient “192” on a list of 636 names and with data from a study to test the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine combined with azithromycin. The family only learned that he had participated in the tests by the broadcaster’s reporting team.

Sonar: Jair Renan visits gun shop and provokes Covid’s CPI; senator classifies it as ‘trickery’

Also according to documents, Ventura is one of nine patients who died in the experiment. The operator concealed seven deaths. The Prevent study is being investigated by the CPI of the Pandemic, the Federal Public Ministry and the Federal Council of Medicine.

Ventura was admitted with “malaise” and was not diagnosed with Covid. His record confirms that he was included in the chloroquine research. Also according to the document, he had heart problems, was hypertensive and had arrhythmia while he was treated by Prevent Senior. I also regularly used various medications.

Because of this history, he was not a suitable patient to receive chloroquine due to the risks of using the medicine for the heart. According to the report of family members, Prevent, however, prescribed the medication twice in a period of one month, once without the family or even Ventura being notified.

Ventura did not undergo a test to find out if he was in fact with Covid and did not undergo an electrocardiogram, which is a requirement established in the Prevent protocol itself when there is a prescription for chloroquine. The family says that Prevent never presented him or his family with the consent form for the use of the medication and participation in the study.

read: ‘Parallel Office’ of Health was a bridge between Prevent Senior and the government, shows video

In a statement, Prevent Senior denied that the patient died from Covid-19 or because of the medications. “The patient did not die from Covid or from drug side effects, but from complications from preexisting pulmonary emphysema. Prevent Senior did not do any scientific experiment, but a compilation of patient care data between March 26 and April 4, 2020. There was no fraud in this compilation. Prevent Senior has no involvement with politicians or ‘parallel offices’. Out of respect for more than 550 thousand customers and society, Prevent Senior will provide all clarification on slander and intentionally distorted facts.” , says the note.