Activist who inspired ‘Hotel Rwanda’ is sentenced to prison for terrorism

Paul denies all charges | Photo: Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP

Paul Rusesabagina, 67, hero of the movie “Hotel Rwanda”, was sentenced to life in prison this Monday, 20, on nine counts. Among them, Paul was blamed for forming and funding a terrorist group. In addition to Rusesabagina, Rwanda’s high court tried another 20 defendants.

They were investigated for formation of an illegal armed group, affiliation and financing of a terrorist group. Paul had already been arrested in August 2020. He is accused of supporting the National Liberation Front (FLN), a group accused of carrying out violent attacks in Rwanda in 2018 and 2019.

The activist denies all charges and claims to be the victim of a kidnapping. Family members and supporters claim the trial is a reprisal for President Paul Kagame.

“We knew there would never be a fair trial for my father and now the world knows it too. If the United States, Belgium and others believe in human rights, they need to step in now to free our father,” said Carine Kanimba.

Paul is a former manager of the Hotel Mil Colinas in Kigali and appointed responsible for rescuing hundreds of people during the 1994 genocide. The story became a film in 2004.



