Actress from the Escola do Professor Raimundo arrived at the hospital weighing 40 kg · TV News

Marina Miranda, 90 years old, known for having played Dona Mandala at the Escolinha do Professor Raimundo (1990-1995), was hospitalized weighing just 40 kg. Admitted to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, in Leblon, Rio de Janeiro, the veteran is in a coma due to Alzheimer’s complications and her condition is considered irreversible.

“She has a very large eschar in the third dermis, an infection in that eschar, urinary infection and lung infection. She already has the tube she needed to feed, as she weighs 40 kg. She measures 1.73 m. So , her state is cadaverous”, vents Sylvia Miranda, the humorist’s daughter.

“The social worker called my sisters and said to our faces: ‘She’s cadaverous. We can’t treat her. She has to be removed.’ [ela chegou nesse estado]. I don’t live with her. I struggled a lot to be with her. Unfortunately, I couldn’t. I won’t fight now and I won’t argue about it [com a família]”, tells the TV news.

Sylvia, 44, has a troubled relationship with her sisters (Glaucia and Priscila), who are responsible for her mother. In the past, she asked for custody of her mother, but lost in court. In 2020, the comedian lived a drama when she was removed from her apartment in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, for living among the garbage. According to a complaint made by the heiress at the time, one of the sisters became a compulsive hoarder, which caused all the trouble.

The journalist, however, got a court order to visit her mother, who went to live with her other daughters in an apartment in the neighborhood of Botafogo. There, she was still being monitored by a social worker and, according to Sylvia, was in a “clean place”. However, on Friday (17), she was surprised by her sisters with the news that her mother had had a blackout.

“I don’t live with my mother. They [as irmãs] That live. On Friday, my mother had a blackout, my sister was terrified and called the ambulance. She was taken to the Copacabana Emergency Care Unit. The blackout was Alzheimer’s: the person goes into sleep and does not wake up. Her coma is not drug-induced. She just doesn’t wake up. He got into a depression and doesn’t wake up,” he explains.

From then on, the family mobilized to get Marina transferred. This Monday (20), Sylvia reported that her mother had been removed to the Miguel Couto Hospital. However, the sisters want the actress to be treated at a private hospital.

reproduction/live

Marina at Escolinha (1990-1995)

Famous people help Marina Miranda

As the artist has no health insurance, the sisters allowed Sylvia to mobilize her social networks in appeals for Marina. It is also she who is looking for friends from the artistic class for support. Thanks to their requests, Lucio Mauro Filho and Helio de La Peña have already offered solidarity.

“Lucinho is like a brother. We were raised together. Hélio is also involved in this and helping. He sent a doctor there. [no hospital]. But she said the same thing: the state is irreversible. I broke my crest and went online to talk. I don’t think it’s time to be proud or to fight [de família]. My focus is my mother and the private hospital,” he reiterates.

To TV news, Mauro and Peña spoke about the veteran’s health status. “We are all joining forces so that our dear Marina can have dignity at this time. She is a great lady of Brazilian comedy”, highlights Lúcio Mauro’s heir (1927-2019).

“Sylvia came to me because we were in contact. I’m a fan of her mother, a black woman who pioneered irreverent, iconoclastic and abused humor. I try to help her in whatever way I can. I recommended a doctor friend to help comfort her in this difficult moment. Marina made my childhood very happy. She was one of the rare references of a black woman in humour. I have the greatest respect and admiration for her”, extols La Peña.

The report also contacted the Municipal Health Department, responsible for the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital. In a note, they informed that the artist’s painting is worrying. “The direction of the Regional Emergency Center [CER] Leblon informs that Marina Miranda is receiving all the necessary care and her health condition is considered serious”, she communicates.

fake news target

For having gone to social networks to ask for help and to expose that Marina was weakened, Sylvia became the target of criticism and fake news. “I’m even receiving death threats on Instagram, because they are saying that we killed our mother and that we are going to fight for the money”, he laments.

“They say: ‘you killed your mother’ and ‘you left her in the trash’. I haven’t lived with my mother for four years because of this legal dispute with my sisters. It’s not my fault,” he points out.

For Sylvia, the time is now to strive for the actress to have the best care at this stage of her life. “She’s an icon. She’s an artist who opened doors for several people in the humor who are there today”, he points out.

“My mother worked with Oscarito [1906-1970], Great Othello [1915-1933], Chico Anysio [1931-2012], The Bumblers [1966-1995] and with Jorge Lafond [1952-2003]. Only with the big ones. Now, she needs help,” he concludes.

Marina became famous in 1971, participating in comedy shows such as Escolinha do Professor Raimundo and Os Trapalhões (1966-1995). One of his last works for television were in the soap operas Os Mutantes (2008) and Prova de Amor (2005), both on Record.

See Sylvia Miranda’s publications about her mother: