Actress Marina Miranda dies at age 90 after several health problems

The actress Marina Miranda, 90 years old, died this Tuesday (21), according to information from the program “Balanço Geral”, on Record TV. The artist was hospitalized in a coma at the Hospital Municipal Miguel Couto, in Rio de Janeiro.

In a press release, the hospital confirmed Marina’s death: “The management of the Regional Emergency Center (CER) of Leblon regrets to inform that the patient Marina Miranda died this Monday night (20th). She was hospitalized in the unit, with a serious condition, since the 19th”.

On Monday (20), the daughter of the veteran, Sylvia Miranda, made a post on Instagram stating that the artist’s health condition is irreversible, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, tuberculosis and urinary and pulmonary infection.

“We’re still trying to get a private hospital so I can stay with her. She has very loyal friends. And she is going to a private one, friends and relatives will be able to see her. I’m in prayer, I believe in a living God. Now I ask my friends for prayer, empathy and love”, wrote Sylvia on the social network.

Throughout her career, Marina Miranda accumulated works such as “Dona Xepa”, “Dancin’ Days”, “Os Trapalhões”, “A Gata Comeu”, “Escola do Professor Raimundo”, among others.

